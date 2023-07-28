NewHavenman sentenced to 6.5 years for Uber Eats carjacking in Westport

Jul. 28—Earlier this year, Hart accepted an offer from state prosecutors to plead guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree assault on an elderly person, first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. Under the agreement, Hart would receive a 15-year prison sentence suspended after he serves six and a half years.

At Hart's sentencing Thursday, the woman asked Judge Bruce Hudock to break from the agreement and sentence her alleged assailant to more time in prison.

"I hope he can get at least 20 years in jail," she said during Thursday's sentencing.

The woman, who was 64 at the time of the attack, recounted how on March 5, 2022, she walked back to her car after picking up an Uber Eats order from a Westport restaurant when she saw a man sitting inside.

"I went to my car thinking that someone had gotten into my car by accident. I said 'Excuse me, but you're in my car.' Then this man backed me up, practically ran me over with my car, and I ended up in the Post Road," she said.

The carjacking, she said, left her with head trauma and a broken pelvis, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't think, I couldn't take care of myself," she said. "He could've killed me and he didn't even care."

The woman, who is now 65, said she attended Thursday's hearing to try and make sure "someone like this isn't back out on the streets."

Despite being "moved" by the woman's testimony, Hudock ultimately said he would stick to the agreement worked out by Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Moran and Hart's attorney, Jared Millbrandt.

Near the end of the sentencing, however, Hudock left Hart with one final admonition.

"I hope, son, that you remember all these words today. I hope you remember them for all of your life," he said.

Moran said the state had extended Hart the plea offer after a "key witness" in the case was shot and killed in Waterbury last year, which led to potential issues to prosecuting the case.

Hart also pleaded guilty earlier this month to a similar attack in Stratford where he carjacked a woman and dragged her across a gas station parking lot in the process. He faces five years in prison for that carjacking. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Hart was one of four people arrested in March 2022 in connection to the Westport carjacking and subsequent high-speed car chase that ended with a crash on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport.

Hart was arrested alongside two juveniles and then-18-year-old Giovanni Abreu of New Haven, who was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault of an elderly victim and single counts of first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, sale, delivery or transfer of a firearm and stealing a firearm in connection with the incident.

In November, Abreu was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit and interfering with police.