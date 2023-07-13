NewHavenmen plead not guilty to armed robberies, federal officials say

Jul. 12—The two men appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector in New Haven Wednesday and pleaded not guilty, the U.S. attorney's office said. Both have been detained in state custody — Borrero since July 2022 and Smith since January.

The arrests stem from an investigation by the New Haven Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The agencies had been looking into a series of armed robberies and a carjacking that occurred in late June and early July 2022, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Investigators discovered that Borrero committed armed robberies at a Citgo gas station in East Haven and an Xpress Mart gas station in Ansonia during that period. Borrero also is accused of an armed carjacking that preceded an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in West Haven, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Borrero and Smith also committed an armed robbery at a Shell gas station in North Haven on July 6, 2022, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The indictment charges Borrero with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, also known as Hobbs Act robbery; two counts of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and carjacking. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of the robbery offenses, a mandatory seven-year sentence for the firearm offense and up to 15 years for the carjacking, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Smith was charged with aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery and aiding and abetting the carrying, using and brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the U.S. attorney's office.