NewHavenpolice to ID suspect in connection with April shooting that left 2 dead

Jul. 6—Police said they will discuss their investigation into an April 1 incident during which 40-year-old Marquis Darnell McNeil and 27-year-old Jonathan Garcia were shot dead in a parked vehicle in the city's Beaver Hills section.

Around 7:55 a.m. on April 1, the city's ShotSpotter system alerted police that nine shots had been fired, New Haven police spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell said in a news release at the time. Police then began receiving 911 calls reporting "gunfire" at Winthrop Avenue and Goffe Street, according to Dell.

At the scene, police said they found an Acura MDX parked mid-block on Winthrop with McNeil behind the wheel and Garcia in the passenger seat. Both were New Haven residents.

Authorities pronounced McNeil dead at the scene, while Garcia was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after he was admitted, Dell said.

A few days later, police said in a statement that they arrested a "person of interest" in connection with the shootings. Police did not identify the person arrested or indicate what charges they were facing, only mentioning that the individual is "currently on parole."

