NewHavenpolice investigating shooting after argument at street race

Jul. 24—Dell said officers arriving at the scene found a "street racing group" who broke up and left when police got there. She said police found no victims or evidence from the shooting at the scene.

Minutes later, however, dispatchers were contacted by Yale New Haven Hospital, who reported that a gunshot patient had come in to the hospital.

Dell said police responded to the hospital and found the victim, who had sustained nonlife-threatening wounds, Dell said.

Dell said a witness confirmed the shooting occurred at Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Printers Lane.

"The witness stated that they were watching street races when a fight broke out," she said in a news release. "A male suspect then reportedly discharged his firearm in the middle of the road, and the victim was struck."

A second search of the scene also turned up no ballistic evidence, Dell said. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact detectives at 203-946-6304, or call the anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

