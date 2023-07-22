NewHavenpolice take man into custody for domestic incident after hourlong standoff

Jul. 22—Officers were called to a home on Jennings Way at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday for a reported domestic incident involving a firearm. At the scene, officers learned that Randolph had stolen a Honda Pilot and fled the area, Dell said.

Dell noted that Randolph was wanted for various felony charges, including robbery, strangulation, threatening and unlawful restraint.

Detectives started searching for Randolph and eventually found him later that evening. At around 6:50 p.m., detectives followed the stolen Honda until it pulled into a driveway on County Street. They then activated their police lights and sirens to conduct a vehicle stop, according to Dell.

Detectives told Randolph to show his hands and exit the vehicle.

"However, Randolph refused to comply," Dell said, prompting a response from the SWAT Team and Hostage and Crisis Negotiation Team.

"For around an hour, negotiators engaged in dialogue with Randolph through the open sunroof," according to Dell. "The main negotiators were Lieutenant Werner and Detective Moore who showed patience and resolve to get suspect Randolph out of the vehicle safety. This exchange ended in Randolph's peaceful surrender."

Police did not find a handgun on Randolph or within the vehicle, Dell said.

Randolph was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree strangulation, third-degree strangulation, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree larceny, according to Dell.

—

Regulatory environment for Connecticut utilities criticized

—

Utility regulators slash UI rate hike request in draft ruling

In addition to these charges, Randolph was charged with theft of a vehicle and interfering with police. He was also served with "numerous outstanding warrants," Dell said.