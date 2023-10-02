Newington PD: One man dragged by car on Berlin Turnpike, two others shot

Police in Newington are investigating after a man was dragged on the Berlin Turnpike Saturday from a vehicle investigators believe was later used to drop off two gunshot victims at a hospital in New Britain.

Officers at about 7:22 p.m. responded to the area of 2500 Berlin Turnpike near the Burger King restaurant on the report of a man being dragged by a vehicle, according to the Newington Police Department. Officers found a male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at the nearby Citgo gas station, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses to the incident said they believe the man was dragged by a black Dodge Charger.

While police were investigating, they learned that a “short time later” a Dodge Charger was used to drop off two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

Newington police said they have recovered the vehicle believed to be involved. They have not made any arrests.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call the department at 860-666-8445.