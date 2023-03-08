Newington police accuse registered sex offender of sexually assaulting 12-year-old in motel

A registered sex offender was arrested by Newington police Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a preteen victim at a motel.

Jason Levesque, 39, of New Britain allegedly assaulted the victim on at least two occasions at a motel in Newington, according to the Newington Police Department. The victim was 12 years old, police said.

Levesque had already been facing sexual assault charges stemming from an arrest made by New Britain police before Newington police charged him Tuesday with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 13 following a proceeding there Tuesday.

Levesque did not enter a plea to the most recent charges.

Levesque was previously arrested by New Britain police in November and charged with two counts each of first-degree sexual assault, illegal sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in New Britain in October 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

At the time of the New Britain allegations, court records say, the complainant was younger than 13 years old. Levesque would have been 35 years old.

Levesque has previously been convicted as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2014 of fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. In that case, the sex offender registry indicates, he would show the victim pornographic movies.

In his previous conviction Levesque was sentenced to three years in prison. The sex offender registry indicates he was released from prison in March 2016.