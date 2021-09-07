Newington police investigating gun shop burglary early Tuesday morning

Newington police are investigating a burglary at a local gun store Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at Hoffman’s Gun Center, located at 2686 Berlin Turnpike, around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said a Nissan Rouge “had crashed through the front doors of the business,” and a suspect stole several handguns before fleeing on foot.

Police said the suspect, who was also the operator of the vehicle, is a heavy-set male, around 6-foot-3-inches and that he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a black facemask.

Anyone with information should contact the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.