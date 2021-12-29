Newington police: Suspected car thief arrested after shots-fired incidents, chase
A suspected car thief was arrested in Massachusetts early Wednesday after a Hartford-area chase that followed gunfire in at least two towns.
The man is in custody of the Massachusetts State Police and has not been charged by Connecticut law enforcement, Newington police said early Wednesday afternoon. There are no reports of injuries from the chase or the gunfire.
