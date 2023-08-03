Newingtonwoman,59, gets more than three years in prison for sexually assaulting underage boy

Aug. 3—Under the sentence, Langdon will be on probation for 15 years after she is released from prison, with the possibility of as much as 11 and a half additional years in prison if she violates release conditions.

Langdon pleaded guilty May 2 to felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, court records show.

She has been in jail since November 2021, records show. Most of the time since then is expected to be credited against her sentence.

During an initial interview with police in mid-June 2021, Langdon at first denied knowing the boy but eventually acknowledged that he had followed her on Snapchat and that she had once picked him up in her vehicle, according to an affidavit by Newington police Officer Derrick Walker. But she maintained during that interview that she had never had a dating or sexual relationship with him, the officer reported.

After the boy detailed the relationship in an interview with the officer about two weeks later, Walker reported, he again spoke to Langdon in mid-July 2021. This time she admitted a sexual relationship with the boy but said he had initially lied to her about his age, the officer reported. She acknowledged that the boy had admitted during the relationship "that he was really only 15 or 16 years old" and that she kept seeing him after that because she was physically attracted to him and had feelings for him, although she wasn't in love with him, according to the officer.

The boy also acknowledged having misstated his age during his initial Snapchat conversations with Langdon, adding that he believed at that time that he was communicating with a girl who might be only a couple of years older than he was, the officer reported.

The state Appellate Court has ruled that a child's misrepresentation of his or her age isn't a legal defense against a second-degree sexual assault charge.

Although Langdon and the boy agreed that the sexual acts took place between them, they gave different accounts of how that came about, with each suggesting that the other took the initiative, according to the officer's accounts of their statements.

Story continues

The boy said Langdon once asked him if he would cover for her if they ever got caught seeing one another and said she could end up in "a lot of trouble and have to go to jail" if she were caught, the officer reported.

The boy also quoted Langdon as saying that she used to get in trouble for beating people up when she was younger and threatened to break the windows of his parents' house if he did her wrong in any way, the officer reported. In addition, the boy quoted Langdon as saying that she had been arrested before and could make his life a living hell, according to the officer.

—

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin reflects on tenure, next role...

—

Judge rules in favor of Hartford in lawsuit filed by athletes

The boy said he eventually ended the relationship and blocked Langdon on Snapchat, but she said she decided to stop communicating with him because he was becoming too obsessive and demanding, the officer reported.