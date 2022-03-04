Newlox Gold Reports 145% Quarterly Revenue Growth in Q3 Financials

·3 min read

West Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Newlox Gold Ventures Corp

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp
Newlox Gold Ventures Corp

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - 4 March 2022 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. (“Newlox” or the “Company”) (CSE:LUX) (CNSX:LUX.CN) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) (OTC:NWLXF) is pleased to announce 145% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth from $319,780 in the second quarter to $784,419 in the third quarter.

The Newlox operations team has continued to execute the ramp-up of operations at the Company’s first EGS-focused artisanal tailings remediation and precious metals recovery plant in Costa Rica.

As a result of the increased revenue realized during the quarter, the Company reported a small comprehensive loss for the period of $49,530, compared to $489,685 during the previous quarter. Newlox Gold closed the third quarter with a strong cash position, which will continue to support the Company’s growth strategy.

Newlox Gold’s full unaudited quarterly financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available to the public on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

“We would like to take this opportunity to commend the Newlox operations team on the progress they have made during the quarter. Despite confronting logistical challenges, the Company’s operations at Plant 1 have been increasing in output resulting in the enhanced revenue seen in the third quarter. Newlox Gold plans to continue to deliver growth as it completes the ramp-up of Plant 1 and moves forward at the upcoming Boston Project.”

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Grab sample results included in any press release are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization in general for the deposit. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox Gold

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Website: www.newloxgold.com

Email: info@newloxgold.com

Phone: + 1 604 256 0493

Join our Mailing List

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/newlox-gold-reports-145-quarterly-revenue-growth-in-q3-financials-259673306

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Consumers Are Sending These 2 Stocks Soaring After Hours Thursday

    Testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell helped put some context on concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates, but market participants are still having trouble predicting how various scenarios could affect stock markets. After the market closed on Thursday, a couple of companies in the consumer sector released their latest financial reports, and their stocks rose in response. Below, we'll take a closer look at how the businesses of apparel retail-giant Gap (NYSE: GPS) and restaurant-operator Sweetgrass (NYSE: SG) performed, as well as what their prospects look like for the year ahead.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • What Market Sell-Off? This Tech Stock Is Flying in 2022

    Shares of this cybersecurity specialist are crushing the broader market and seem primed for more upside.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • After Russia invaded Ukraine, Credit Suisse asked investors to destroy documents linked to oligarch yacht loans, report says

    Credit Suisse's letter to investors come as the US, UK, and the EU sanctioned Russian oligarchs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Is W.P. Carey's Dividend in Trouble?

    One of the more diversified real estate investment trusts (REITs) on the scene, W.P. Carey  (NYSE: WPC), is at first blush a reliable dividend payer. The company has been making regular shareholder payouts since way back in 1998; as such, it's on the cusp of Dividend Aristocrat status. Before we take a microscope to the dividend, let's take a moment to explore how W.P. Carey earns its money and what makes the REIT stand apart from many peers.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • 3 Real Estate Stocks That Are Practically Money Machines

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow investors to own a stake in unique properties. These niche real estate companies can sometimes dominate their categories, allowing them to print money for their business and dividends for their shareholders.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    No one knows whether the stock market's volatility and price drop are the beginning of a more severe decline or just a temporary dip. Meanwhile, Nvidia's gaming business is going through a massive upgrade cycle, as video gamers adopt Nvidia's latest RTX graphics cards to play the latest games at the highest graphics fidelity.