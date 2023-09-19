Newly-appointed Defence Minister Umierov takes part in Ramstein meeting for first time

Ukraine's new Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, participates in the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany for the first time on 19 September.

Source: European Pravda

Details: This is the 15th meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Opening the meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin congratulated Umierov on his new position.

Quote: "We had a good call last week, and we had the chance to sit down together earlier this morning as well. Rustem, I look forward to working closely with you and your team. And I know that everyone else here does too," Austin said.

Our commitment to Ukraine is a commitment to lasting security in Europe and beyond.



As the Ukraine Defense Contact Group convenes again today, our alliance remains united—now and for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/QFVdlar4D1 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) September 19, 2023

The Pentagon chief also thanked former Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov "for his hard work and dedication – and for everything that he did for a free Ukraine in a secure world".

Background: In his opening remarks, Austin announced that Ukraine would soon receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States.

