Newly appointed PBS Western Reserve president dies suddenly of unknown causes

David Rotterman

David Rotterman, newly appointed president and CEO of PBS Western Reserve, died suddenly on Wednesday of unknown causes. He was 59.

Rotterman was named the new leader of the organization on June 30 and his first day was July 17. The last day for Trina Cutter, retiring president and CEO, is scheduled for Aug. 31. Jeffery Good, chief education technology officer, will serve as interim general manager. He has served as a senior staff member of PBS Western Reserve for 17 years.

“We are stunned,” Cutter said. “Dave had quickly integrated himself into the PBS Western Reserve family with his kindness and sincerity, and we have lost a future of infinite possibilities with him at the helm. We are saddened by the loss. We are most fortunate to have a person with Jeff’s vast knowledge of PBS Western Reserve’s internal operations to step in.”

“We were all saddened to hear the news about Dave and extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Dawn, and two daughters,” said Romona Davis, chairwoman of Northeastern Educational Television of Ohio, the corporate name for PBS Western Reserve. “While moving forward will be difficult, the board members are confident that the team in place will continue to fulfill PBS Western Reserve’s mission.”

Rotterman, an Ohio native and former senior executive at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, held several positions during his 23 years there and most recently served as senior vice president–chief content officer. Before joining BTPM, Rotterman was producer-director and senior producer for 11 years at KYNE TV, a part of the Nebraska ETV Network in Omaha.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: David Rotterman, new president of PBS Western Reserve, dead at 59