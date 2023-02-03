Newly created task force hopes to drive down the number of car thefts

Over the past few months, in and around Dayton, a surge in stolen cars has occurred.

The Auto Theft Suppression Task Force, a newer task force made up of multiple agencies, conducts regular operations to help tackle stolen car cases. This task force resulted from local departments pulling their resources together to battle a rise in car thefts due to in large part of social media challenges and how-to-videos.

On January 27, the task force spotted a car in Love’s Travel Stop parking lot that had been reported stolen.

According to dash cam and body cam footage, the task force used flashing lights, sirens, and loudspeakers to order everyone inside the vehicle to show them their hands.

The driver was ordered to step out of the car, but he didn’t. A woman and back seat passenger were also ordered to step out of the car. After a few moments, the women got out of the car, and then the passenger followed suit.

The task force broke a car window and tried to get the driver to exit. After an hour-long stand-off, they were able to get the driver out and then was arrested.

The driver of the car has been identified as John Murphy, 45.

Murphy was booked into jail for resisting arrest, inducing panic, and obstructing official business. He is currently out on bound.

The task force is working to make sure that everyone knows that car theft is a crime and that will be taken seriously.

“Anybody that is out stealing these cars, it’s a felony. They need to end up behind this building in my jail,” said Rob Streck, Montgomery County Sheriff.

The task force is hoping to drive down the number of car thefts.



