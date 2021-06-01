Newly diagnosed cancer patients are being forced to contact specialist over phone or video call

Henry Bodkin
·3 min read
Prostate Cancer Cells - Katernya Kon/Science Photo Library RF
Prostate Cancer Cells - Katernya Kon/Science Photo Library RF

Newly diagnosed cancer patients are being forced to speak to their specialist over the phone or via video call rather than in person, experts have warned.

New findings show the proportion of those told they have prostate cancer who do not then get an initial face-to-face consultation has risen eight-fold since the start of the pandemic.

In a survey by the charity Prostate Cancer Research (PCR), patients said they felt inhibited from asking all their questions by the remote format, and were worried that important aspects of their condition might be missed. Forty-one per cent of respondents said their first specialist consultation had taken place remotely since the crisis began.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed that GPs had been told to discourage face-to-face appointments in favour of telephone triage.

The edict was abandoned following heavy criticism, with family doctors subsequently told they must offer a physical consultation to all who want one.

However, the British Medical Association has warned that doing so may be impossible to accomplish in the short term due to the restrictions on patient flow caused by Covid infection measures.

The new survey also found that 65 per cent of prostate cancer patients in the UK believe that cancer care has been compromised by the pandemic.

In recent weeks, experts have warned that the country is at risk of “replacing a Covid crisis with a cancer crisis”, with more than 300,000 people having missed urgent checks since the start of the pandemic.

Separate data suggest that early cancer diagnosis fell by a third in the first three months of the pandemic.

Official statistics show that in the 12 months ending March, 304,555 fewer patients were given an urgent referral to hospital by their GP because of suspected cancer.

Dr Naomi Elster, Head of Research at PCR, said: “Prostate cancer, and the way that it is currently treated, present challenges which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Impacts on everyday life, frustrations with care and delayed diagnosis could not only affect a patient’s prognosis, but could also affect a person’s emotional wellbeing and quality of life.

“This could have far-reaching consequences for many years to come, making it vital that we do as much research as possible now to meet that need.”

The survey found that the majority of prostate cancer patients - 95 per cent - felt safe in the NHS as a result of Covid safety measures.

Laura James, from Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This study highlights the extent to which the pandemic has changed the support needs of men with prostate cancer, and the changes the NHS have had to make to ensure patient safety.

“We also need to consider the ‘missing men’, who have not been diagnosed as a result of the pandemic. We would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to their GP, particularly if they are at high risk from the disease.”

