Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close

78
ILAN BEN ZION
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.

One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it’s set alight.

Yad Vashem — The World Holocaust Remembrance Center released the photographs on the 84th anniversary of the November pogrom also known as Kristallnacht, or “The Night of Broken Glass." Mobs of Germans and Austrians attacked, looted and burned Jewish shops and homes, destroyed 1,400 synagogues, killed 92 Jews and sent another 30,000 to concentration camps.

The violence is widely considered a starting point for the Holocaust, in which Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews.

Related video: Ukraine tears down monument to 'Soviet liberators'

Jonathan Matthews, head of Yad Vashem’s photo archive, said the photos dispel a Nazi myth that the attacks were “a spontaneous outburst of violence” rather than a pogrom orchestrated by the state. Firefighters, SS special police officers and members of the general public are all seen in the photos participating in the Kristallnacht. The photographers themselves were an integral part of the events.

Matthews said these were the first photos he was aware of depicting actions taking place indoors, as “most of the images we have of Kristallnacht are images from outside.” Altogether, he said, the photos “give you a much more intimate image of what's happening.”

The photos were taken by Nazi photographers during the pogrom in the city of Nuremberg and the nearby town of Fuerth. They wound up in the possession of a Jewish American serviceman who served in Germany during World War II — how, precisely is uncertain, he never talked about them to his family.

His descendants, who declined to give his name, donated the album to Yad Vashem as part of the institution's effort to collect Holocaust-era objects kept by survivors and their families.

Yad Vashem said the photos help demonstrate how the German public was aware of what was going on, and that the violence was part of a meticulously coordinated pogrom carried out by Nazi authorities. They even brought in photographers to document the atrocities.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said the photos will “serve as everlasting witnesses long after the survivors are no longer here to bear testimony to their own experiences.”

Despite Nazi censorship, The Associated Press was able to send pictures from Kristallnacht when it happened that were widely used in the U.S. The images included a burning synagogue, a youth preparing to clean up glass from a Jewish shop that had been vandalized, and people standing outside damaged shops in the aftermath of the attacks.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • KFC Apologizes After Using the Anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht Attacks to Promote Cheesy Chicken

    On Nov. 9, KFC Germany sent out a promotion suggesting customers "treat themselves" on the Night of Broken Glass, which is viewed by many historians as the start of the Holocaust

  • Factbox-Who could run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election?

    The vote counting from the U.S. midterm elections is not yet done but leading Democrats and Republicans are already preparing for the 2024 presidential elections. Democratic President Joe Biden has said he intends to run for reelection and would likely make a final decision early next year after consulting with his family. His potential candidacy was buoyed by better-than-expected results for his fellow Democrats in Tuesday's midterm elections, which White House officials deemed a vindication of his administration's policies.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 14 clusters of Russian military personnel General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and have carried out 14 strikes, including airstrikes, on clusters of Russian military personnel.

  • Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election

    Follow for the latest updates in the 2022 midterms

  • Missouri Tigers made their point in men’s basketball opener: this Mizzou team can score

    Coming off its highest-scoring game in regulation since 2017, Missouri looks like a solid squad offensively.

  • Mexican veterans make their 5th World Cup as teammates

    Andres Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa are about to make Mexico the first country to have two players at the same tournament participating in their fifth World Cup. Guardado and Ochoa made their debuts with the Mexican national team on Dec. 14, 2005. “I look back and I am proud of what I have been able to achieve,” Guardado told The Associated Press.

  • Kevin McCarthy Could Face Tough Speaker Bid After Midterm Flop

    The California Republican announced his bid to lead the House before Republicans have officially won the House.

  • Ukraine soldiers' videos show 'Kherson advances'

    STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location of both videos from the surrounding structures and vegetation, which match file and satellite photography, but not the date either was filmed.There was no immediate confirmation of Snihurivka's recapture from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to retreat from the area. The town, seen as the last remaining Russian-occupied town in the Mykolaiv region, is important for control of a strategic road that leads to the city of Kherson, which Russia captured in March.A soldier in the group near the highway held a Ukrainian flag. The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade broke through the first Russian line of defense and was advancing towards Kherson, he said.Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.Ukraine's army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday that Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out of Kherson, but that Ukrainian troops had advanced 4 miles in the past 24 hours and recaptured 12 settlements.

  • EXPLAINER: Laws and customs in Qatar ahead of 2022 World Cup

    Over a million sports fans will go to Qatar for the World Cup in November and December, a spectacle that typically turns host countries into a nonstop party. Qatar has sought to portray itself as welcoming to foreigners but traditional Muslim values remain strong in the hereditarily ruled emirate. Qatar’s judicial system, based on an interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, has drawn Western criticism for its tendency to favor prosecutors and police.

  • 2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

    Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. 2022 isn't over, yet eyes are already on 2024. On the heels of Tuesday night's disappointing results for Republicans, allies of former President Donald Trump were calling on him to delay his planned announcement of another White House run, AP national political reporter Jill Colvin reports. Trump sought to use the midterms as a chance to prove his enduring political influence, endorsing more than 330 candidates in races up and down the ballot.

  • US charges suspect linked to notorious ransomware gang

    A man who authorities say participated in a ransomware campaign that extracted tens of millions of dollars from victims has been charged in the United States, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual national of Russia and Canada, was arrested Wednesday. Lockbit has been one of the most prolific strains of ransomware.

  • Court: Death during appeal no longer means exoneration

    A white man whose murder conviction in the killing of a Black man was vacated because he killed himself while his appeal was pending should not have been legally exonerated, Louisiana's Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Thursday's ruling in the case of Kenneth Gleason — convicted in one Black man's death, charged in another and accused of an attack on a Black family's home. It reversed an appeals court order and decades of precedent that said convictions and indictments in Louisiana must be tossed when the convicted defendant dies before his or her appeal is resolved.

  • Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment

    Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” It is a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.

  • Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting at local gas station, police say

    A man was arrested in a homicide at a gas station.

  • Ukrainian Soldiers Find Abandoned Russian Camp in Kherson

    Ukrainian soldiers could be seen walking through an abandoned Russian camp near Dudchany in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast in footage posted on November 9.Evgeny Dudka, a soldier documenting his experience in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, posted footage showing a number of damaged and abandoned Russian military vehicles at a river crossing. Ukrainian soldiers can also be seen sifting through the remains of a Russian encampment.Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday that he was ordering the withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops from the city of Kherson after the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, Gen Sergey Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to maintain supplies to the city.Shortly after the announcement Russian journalists and a blogger posted videos showing themselves crossing the Dnieper away from Kherson.Footage also circulated online on Wednesday showing Ukrainian troops raising flags in eastern Kherson Oblast, around 20 miles from Kherson, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive advanced in the region. Credit: Evgeny Dudka via Storyful

  • Teenager's defiance sums up Ukraine's resilience amid Russian onslaught

    In a village devastated by Russia's abortive assault on nearby Kyiv in March, Kateryna Tyshchenko lives in a cramped temporary housing container next to the ruins of her fiancé's family home that was destroyed by an artillery shell. Tyshchenko, 18, shares the container with her in-laws, fiancé and her nine-year-old half-sister. Regular power outages caused by Russian strikes on Ukraine's vital infrastructure mean they can only heat their tiny makeshift home sporadically.

  • Kari Lake goes on media blitz to insist she’s already won Arizona governor election despite real-time results

    Pro-Trump former TV anchor actually still behind Katie Hobbs by more than 13,000 votes

  • Stephanie Nguyen opens up big lead over Eric Guerra in Sacramento Assembly race

    City and suburban homelessness has been a major issue in the race between the Sacramento City Councilman and the Elk Grove City Councilwoman.

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.