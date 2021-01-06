Newly-elected Black Republicans among GOP opposition to Biden’s electoral win

Stephanie Guerilus

Reps. Burgess Owens and Byron Donalds will join a group of lawmakers who claim without evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 election

Congress is set to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, but Republican lawmakers are attempting to thwart the largely ceremonial process.

TheGrio reported that Sen. Ted Cruz is leading a delegate of 11 GOP Senators to challenge Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory on behalf of President Donald Trump. Others have now joined in on that effort.

Rep. Burgess Owens is one of many who has announced his intentions, joining 37 other House Republicans on Wednesday to challenge Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. He tweeted that the American people needed to be assured of the integrity of the election.

“Proud to sign this statement alongside so many of my colleagues. We owe it to the American people to protect the integrity of our electoral system. Period,” Owens tweeted.

Read More: Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump

Burgess, a retired former football player, was just sworn into office and will represent Utah’s 4th district congressional seat. He shared being “honored” to have that distinction.

However, the statement released made clear that challenging Biden’s victory in battleground states such as Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was the immediate priority.

“We are convinced the election laws in certain states were changed in an unconstitutional manner, ” the statement signed by Owens read. “By a variety of other officials, including governors, secretaries of state, election officials, judges, and private parties.

 “That usurpation of the legislatures’ sole authority, delegated by the Constitution, was a primary reason why the election of 2020 became riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities,” the statement continued.

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah)
Read More: Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler will object to certification of Biden win

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida will also be contesting the presidential results, NBC-2 reported. Donalds will be leading dozens of lawmakers who have claimed without proof that the November outcome was based on fraud.

Donalds dismissed the courts repeatedly throwing out lawsuits that have sought to overturn the election results.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
“I think that is a little bit, probably not completely accurate. What happened in many of these courts and cases is the evidence was never heard. The cases were kicked out on procedural grounds.”

Donalds shared on social media a video of him entering the Capitol to carry out his objection.

“I’m walking into the Capitol to sign the objection to the Electoral College certification. It’s important we always uphold our laws and our Constitution, no matter what,” he tweeted.

Despite the attempts to challenge Biden’s victory and supporters holding a “Fight For Trump” rally outside the White House, it will most likely be a futile one. TheGrio reported that Congress will most likely certify Biden’s win and be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

