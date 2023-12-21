Newly elected Holly Springs councilman arrested on DWI charge near downtown

A newly elected Holly Springs Town Council member was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he crashed his car into a wooded area and failed a sobriety test.

Chris Deshazor, who began serving on the Town Council in November, has been charged with driving while impaired.

Holly Springs police found Deshazor, 50, at the intersection of North Main Street and Anchor Creek Way around 1 a.m., court documents show. The area is across from Ting Stadium and near downtown.

What do police say happened? Deshazor’s car was wrecked and police report that he had slurred speech and “red glassy eyes.”

Deshazor’s blood alcohol level was 0.10, court documents show. Police reported that Deshazor said he’d had “three drinks and very little food.”

He has been prohibited from driving a car for the next 30 days.

What is the penalty for a DWI? In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. There are five levels of a DWI misdemeanor with level one being the most serious.

A level five offense can result in a $200 fine, a minimum sentence of 24 hours in jail, 24 hours of community service or forbidding of operating a car for 30 days if a person is found guilty.

Who is Deshazor? Deshazor served on the town’s Planning Board for six years before running for the town council. He has lived in the town for 16 years.

He was elected to serve in one of the four-year term positions alongside Danielle Hewetson. Annie Drees was also elected this year to serve out the remaining two years of former councilwoman Kristi Bennett’s term.

What happens next? A hearing has been set for Deshazor for Jan. 5. He was released shortly after his arrest with the promise he would appear in court.

The News & Observer has contacted Deshazor for comment about the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information once it becomes available.