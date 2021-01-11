Newly-elected Kyrgyzstan president to boost his powers

  • Sadyr Zhaparov, the top presidential candidate speaks to the media after the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew Kyrgyzstan's president last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday's election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • Sadyr Zhaparov, the top presidential candidate gestures while speaking to the media after the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew Kyrgyzstan's president last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday's election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • Sadyr Zhaparov, the top presidential candidate arrives to attend a news conference after the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew Kyrgyzstan's president last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday's election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide 79% victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • An elderly man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, left, waits to get his ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections in Gornaya Maevka village, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south-west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan are casting ballots in an early presidential election that follows the ouster of the nation's previous president. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down on Oct. 15 under pressure from demonstrators who challenged the results of a parliamentary vote earlier that month. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • An elderly woman, wearing a face mask to protect herself against coronavirus, casts her ballot during the presidential elections in Gornaya Maevka village, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south-west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan are casting ballots in an early presidential election that follows the ouster of the nation's previous president. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down on Oct. 15 under pressure from demonstrators who challenged the results of a parliamentary vote earlier that month. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • People vote during the presidential elections in Koy-Tash village, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) south of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan are casting ballots in an early presidential election that follows the ouster of the nation's previous president. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down on Oct. 15 under pressure from demonstrators who challenged the results of a parliamentary vote earlier that month. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • A man casts his ballot during the presidential elections in Gornaya Maevka village, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south-west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan cast ballots in an election that will also determine how much power the next president has. The Sunday vote follows the ouster of the nation’s previous president in October. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down on Oct. 15 under pressure from demonstrators who challenged the results of a parliamentary vote earlier that month. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
  • An elderly woman casts her ballot during the presidential elections in Gornaya Maevka village, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south-west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan are casting ballots in an election that will also determine how much power the next president has. The Sunday vote follows the ouster of the nation’s previous president in October. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
1 / 8

Kyrgyzstan Election

Sadyr Zhaparov, the top presidential candidate speaks to the media after the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew Kyrgyzstan's president last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday's election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

MOSCOW (AP) — A nationalist politician who won a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election said he would push for quick constitutional changes to strengthen the powers of the presidency.

Election officials said Monday that with 98% of the ballots counted, Sadyr Zhaparov was winning with 79% of the vote. The victory comes just over three months after he was freed from jail by throngs of protesters.

Zhaparov also vowed after the vote that he would maintain close ties with the country’s main sponsor and ally, Russia.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said that the integrity of the vote was weakened by Zhaparov's domination of the campaign, noting that his “financial and organizational resources were far greater than all other contestants.”

Zhaparov was serving an 11 1/2-year sentence on charges of abducting a regional governor amid a dispute over a gold mine when he was freed by demonstrators who contested the results of October's parliamentary election.

Immediately after his release, Zhaparov mobilized stone-hurling supporters to evict President Sooronbai Jeenbekov from office and then took the helm as the nation's interim leader. He renounced that position shortly after in order to be able to run for president as required by law but continued calling the shots, relying on his allies in parliament.

The unrest marked the third time in 15 years that a leader of the nation of 6.5 million on the border with China was forced out by a popular uprising. Like the previous uprisings that toppled presidents in 2005 and 2010, the latest turmoil was driven by clan rivalries that shape the country’s politics.

In a referendum held in parallel with Sunday's election, 81% voters supported strengthening presidential powers. Zhaparov, who initiated the vote, said Monday he would push quickly for drafting the relevant constitutional changes to be approved by another plebiscite in several months.

At least two of Zhaparov's 16 rivals in the vote refused to acknowledge his victory, claiming that the vote was falsified. There was no sign of unrest, however, after Zhaparov had consolidated control over the country.

Kyrgyzstan, which is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support. It formerly was the site of a U.S. air base that served as a key transport hub for the war in Afghanistan.

Speaking after the polls closed, Zhaparov pledged that Russia will remain the country's "main strategic partner.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who previously voiced concerns about the turmoil in Kyrgyzstan, on Monday quickly congratulated Zhaparov on winning the vote.

Latest Stories

  • Should Trump be removed from office?

    Does President Trump pose too much of a risk to the country to allow him to finish out his term?

  • Talk-Radio Owner Threatens to Fire Hosts Who Dispute Election Results

    A media company that employs right wing talk-radio hosts, including Mark Levin, Dan Bongino, and Ben Shapiro, circulated a memo after the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill telling hosts to dial down allegations of election fraud, or else face termination.Cumulus Media sent the internal memo to employees on Wednesday, according to Inside Music Media. The Atlanta-based company owns 416 radio stations throughout the country, many using a talk-radio format with local and national right-wing personalities."We need to help induce national calm NOW," Cumulus's executive vice president of content Brian Philips wrote in the memo. The company "will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’"Philips added, "If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately."The move by Cumulus came shortly before Google, Apple, and Amazon ceased hosting social media app Parler. Similar in form to Twitter, Parler became popular with users who chafed over perceived censorship of right-wing views.However, the site's hosts claimed Parler was not doing enough to moderate its content for posts that included incitement to violence. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has called for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence on the site, for example, although Parler CEO John Matze said that post was removed eventually.The pro-Trump riot on Wednesday, led by supporters who believe the election was rigged against the president, left dozens of police officers injured. One officer was killed while confronting rioters, and one rioter was shot and killed by police.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Palestinians say vaccines could come in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them

    The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it expects to receive its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in March under a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca, and accused Israel of shirking a duty to ensure vaccines are available in occupied territory. While Israel has already become the world leader in vaccinations per capita, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip have yet to secure their first supplies. Yasser Bozyeh, the Palestinian general director of public health, told Reuters that in addition to reaching an agreement in principle with AstraZeneca, the Palestinians had also sought supplies from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Russia, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

  • What Biden's Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern

    Joe Biden promised that his presidency would mean a return to normalcy. The president-elect announced his final nominees this past week, completing a diverse team of two dozen people. Many have already begun meeting with interest groups and advocacy organizations, and his transition team has had what’s been described as an “open-door policy” toward advocacy groups for months.

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt The White House reportedly resembles 'a ghost town' amid a rush of quiet, post–Capitol siege resignations

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • Mine-free River Jordan shrine ends 50 year wait for Epiphany

    QASR AL-YAHUD, West Bank (Reuters) - A shrine near the traditional site of Jesus' baptism on the River Jordan hosted an Epiphany procession for the first time in more than 50 years on Sunday after it was declared free of landmines. Father Francesco Patton, the custodian of the Holy Land for the Roman Catholic church, led Franciscan friars towards a shrine in what was once a war zone between Israel and Jordan. "Today, we are back to pray," Father Ibrahim Faltas, one of the clergymen at the ceremony, said.

  • Melania Trump makes first comments about attack on the Capitol

    The first lady issued a lengthy statement condemning the violence.

  • Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

    The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement Sunday expressing “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week. The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. “It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the four foreign ministers said.

  • Indonesia suspects signals from crashed 737 jet

    Indonesia detected signals on Sunday that officials suspect are from the airplane that crashed into the sea earlier this weekend. The Boeing 737 Sriwijaya Air jet disappeared four minutes after departing from Jakarta toward West Kalimantan, carrying sixty-two passengers and crew. Indonesian navy officials told local media that suspected pieces of the plane and human remains were retrieved from the water soon after and had been sent to a hospital for identification. Indonesian President, Joko Widodo spoke on Sunday: "We will do our best to find and save the victims, and together, let's pray that they can be found." The country's top search and rescue official said they're investigating two signal points discovered on Sunday, which he says could be from the plane's flight data recorder, or black box. Search teams and local fisherman earlier in the weekend retrieved other debris off of the coast of Jakarta. The crash is the first major airline incident in Indonesia since 2018 when a faulty Boeing 737 Max killed all passengers and crew onboard. The Sriwijaya Air plane was a nearly 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, a model much older than Boeing's previously problem-ridden 737 MAX.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Melania Trump has ‘blood on her hands’ over Capitol riots, says former aide

    The Trumps 'lack character, and have no moral compass,' former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says

  • Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday announced that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” as time runs down on the Trump administration. The designation will take effect on Jan. 19, one day before president-elect Joe Biden takes office. The announcement comes as Pompeo and his top aides rush to complete actions they believe will cement their legacy and the president’s. In addition to the Houthi designation, Pompeo in coming days is also expected to likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism," according to several admininstration officials.

  • Airport security stepped up for members of congress

    Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”

  • Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover prompts backlash and outrage: 'Disrespectful'

    Vogue received similar criticism for the way it photographs Black stars when Simone Biles covered the magazine in July.

  • Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

    Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'