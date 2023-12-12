Newly elected Polish PM says his government will demand total mobilisation of West to help Ukraine

The newly elected Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, said that his government will demand total mobilisation of the West to help Ukraine.

Source: Onet, citing Tusk during his speech in the Sejm, where he presented the programme of actions and the composition of the new government, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I can no longer listen to politicians who talk about being tired of the situation [war] in Ukraine. They are telling [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy that they are tired of the situation."

Details: Tusk said that an attack on Ukraine is "an attack on all of us". The Prime Minister called for unity on the issue of Ukraine, which, he is convinced, should bring Poles together.

The new Prime Minister added that Poland's assistance to Ukraine is very important, but at the same time, indicated that Warsaw should be persistent when it comes to the interests of Polish farmers in particular.

"But we must remember what the war is about. That Ukrainians are fighting for something extremely important, that their battle began on the Maidan, that they are fighting to join the community of the Western world. They want Ukraine to be a democratic, legal state, like Western countries. And they are fighting for it now," Tusk emphasised.

The Prime Minister also announced that in a few dozen hours, he is leaving for Brussels, hoping to convince the allies to protect democratic values and Ukraine from Russian aggression.

"Only a united West can help Ukraine win in the fight for democratic values," Tusk said.

Earlier, it was reported that Polish President Andrzej Duda will swear in the government of newly-appointed Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the morning of Wednesday, 13 December.

Background:

On 11 December, the Sejm of Poland expectedly voted for the candidacy of the leader of the Civil Coalition, Donald Tusk, for the post of prime minister.

Before that, the members of parliament did not express confidence in the minority government of Mateusz Morawiecki.

