Newly-elected State House member Daniel Rampey of Statham arrested on drug charge

A longtime businessman in Barrow County who was elected unopposed in November to the state House Representative in District 116 was arrested Thursday after authorities said he burglarized a residence at a Winder retirement complex where he works.

Daniel E. Rampey, 67, of Statham was arrested at Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center, where his political website shows he has managed its operation for the past 38 years.

Rampey, a Republican, was scheduled to take office on Jan. 9, 2023. In the Republican Primary, he defeated Marcus Ray by receiving nearly 83% of the vote.

The criminal investigation began about two weeks ago after the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office received information about “suspicious activity involving missing medications,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“We had a couple of instances of him on video taking the items and today we had one as well. We actually filmed him going into the residence and taking the items,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

The stolen drugs involved prescription narcotics, Smith said.

The residence burglarized was a villa, separate from the main complex, on the Magnolia Estates property, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff’s investigators were serving search warrants on Thursday afternoon at the business and at Rampey’s home as they searched for more evidence, according to Smith.

Depending on whether anything is recovered, more charges are possible, the sheriff said.

Currently, Rampey is charged with the distribution or possession of a controlled substance, burglary, and exploitation of a disabled adult. He remains in the Barrow County Detention Center without bond, but Smith said a bond hearing is possible on Friday in front of a Magistrate’s Court judge.

Rampey, according to his political site, has formerly served as chairman of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the board of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He and his family own a chain of personal care homes in northeast Georgia.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Newly-elected state House member from Statham jailed on drug charge