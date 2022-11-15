Newly Empowered Xi Pivots to Stabilize China at Home and Abroad

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After Chinese President Xi Jinping set himself up to rule for life last month, markets plunged as investors braced for years of more ideological rule. Since then, however, he’s displayed a newfound pragmatism.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Over the past week, Xi has made his biggest moves in years to stabilize the world’s second-biggest economy, which is growing near the slowest pace in four decades. He delivered a plan to rescue the battered property sector, provided a potential exit ramp from his costly Covid Zero policy, and improved ties with the US during a meeting with Joe Biden at the Group of 20 summit, where the Chinese leader mingled maskless.

Together the moves amount to a major shift in tone by Xi, who has shown a willingness over the past few years to hobble some of China’s biggest companies and sacrifice economic growth in top-down campaigns to rein in debt, reduce income inequality and prevent Covid-19 deaths. While those policies remain in force, the fine-tuning is a welcome respite for those looking for any sign that Xi will stop the economy from spiraling.

“There is no doubt at all that zero Covid, the real estate funk and bad external relations are all huge drags on China’s economy and destabilizing,” said George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University’s China Center. “Xi is not about to change domestic economic strategies except to try and lower the risk of instability.”

That’s enough for investors searching for reasons to scoop up Chinese stocks, which plummeted after Xi surrounded himself with allies last month while signaling a shift to prioritize security over the economy. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has rallied 26% this month, swinging from the world’s worst-performing stock gauge to the best.

“China appears to be rapidly addressing all the major issues on investors’ minds,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Prive. “These also mitigate the broader concern that China may become more ideological, less pragmatic and increasingly isolated.”

Besides spooking investors, Xi’s policies had squeezed China’s middle class and sparked rare flashes of social unrest in a nation where any dissent could lead to lengthy jail sentences. Hundreds of thousands of people boycotted mortgage payments on unfinished properties, while a series of lockdowns across the country led to physical clashes between residents and health officials.

Read more: Covid Lockdowns Spark Violent Protests in China’s Guangzhou City

The first sign of a pivot emerged last week, when China eased the rules surrounding Xi’s signature Covid Zero policy that has kept it cut off from the world since January 2020. In a 20-point playbook for officials, Beijing reduced the amount of time travelers must spend in quarantine, pulled back on testing and ended flight bans that made travel too onerous for many citizens to even attempt.

Policymakers followed up with sweeping directives to rescue the ailing property sector, including a 16-point plan to banks that aimed to free up cash for developers and loosen down-payment rules for homebuyers. Real estate comprises around 70% of total household wealth, making it an essential sector to maintaining social stability.

The property move is a “major reversal,” according to Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research.

Then came Xi’s meeting with Biden, the first face-to-face discussion between leaders of the US and China since 2019. During that time relations went from bad to worse, with military tensions rising over Taiwan and the US moving to cut China off from chips that are essential to driving growth in areas like artificial intelligence.

The outcome exceeded expectations, with both Xi and Biden agreeing to resume cooperation in areas such as climate, trade and food security. They also agreed on red lines for Russia’s actions in Ukraine and reinforced the need for good relations, with the US president saying “there need not be a new Cold War.”

The meeting “portends a new starting point,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters afterward.

Still, it remains to be seen how far Xi can go on any of the three issues.

On Covid Zero, a lackluster elderly vaccination rate means more than a million people could perish if China starts living with the virus. Even with some easing in the property sector, local governments remain overly reliant on real-estate development. And the status of Taiwan remains an intractable issue, with little prospect of a peaceful resolution anytime soon.

“The reason Beijing is moving on this now is to arrest a further fall in market confidence, which may trigger a property-market crisis that will spill into the wider economy,” said Adam Ni, publisher of the China Neican newsletter on Chinese politics. “The latest measures may help market confidence, but it doesn’t address the deeper problems of overcapacity, affordability, debt.”

It’s those structural issues that will ultimately prove a much bigger test for Xi.

“Everyone is looking for signs that, after the party congress, the government can ease the focus on politics and make headway on reviving the economy,” said Meg Rithmire, associate professor at Harvard Business School. “These measures seem indicators that may be happening, but the question is how the policymakers react when risks public health or economic — re-emerge.”

--With assistance from Lianting Tu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Injects Enough Cash in System to Help Snap Bond Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to maintain ample cash levels in its financial system with liquidity tools of different maturities, helping halt the worst government bond selloff in six years.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapThe liquidity

  • South Koreans abroad want probe into their past adoptions

    A group of South Korean adoptees in Europe rallied in Seoul with their local supporters on Tuesday, urging South Korean authorities to investigate their adoptions decades ago that they say were based on falsified documents and involved rights abuses. About 200,000 South Koreans were adopted overseas in the past decades, mostly in the 1970-80s and mainly to white parents in the United States and Europe. Critics say past authoritarian leaders in South Korea saw adoptions as a way to reduce the number of mouths to feed, solve the “problem” of unwed mothers and deepen ties with the democratic West.

  • Sri Lanka must implement budget proposals to avoid return to crisis

    Sri Lanka needs to implement budget proposals and reform measures to start earning crucial foreign exchange to help stabilise its economy and ensure it does not return to crisis, its central bank chief said on Tuesday. The Sri Lankan economy can turn around by the end of 2023 if budget policies, which are not limited to the International Monetary Fund's recommendations, are followed, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his budget speech on Monday. Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, in remarks at a discussion on the budget, said the situation in the island nation was stable but at a very low point.

  • JD.Com fintech unit aims to win Beijing approval for HK IPO as soon as year-end - sources

    The fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce firm JD.Com aims to win Beijing regulators' approval to list in Hong Kong as soon as the end of the year, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a first attempt failed earlier this year. JD Technology's initial public offering (IPO) would be one of the largest listings of Chinese companies in Hong Kong since a sweeping regulatory crackdown started in China two years ago, as part of which scrutiny of capital raising outside mainland China was tightened. The revived IPO plan comes as Chinese authorities have in recent months softened their tone on cracking down on tech companies as they seek to boost an economy that has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive materials headed to Yemen

    The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted and seized a 180-ton Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen, where Iran backs the Houthi rebels.

  • Asia shares rise while oil falls on China COVID outlook

    Asian share markets were higher on Tuesday and oil was weaker as investors sought to digest the economic implications of China's COVID-19 policy adjustments and a rescue package for the country's struggling property sector. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2%, following mild losses for U.S. shares overnight. Australian shares lost 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.18% after initially trading in negative territory.

  • NEF Latest: Billionaire Masiyiwa on Africa; Citadel’s Griffin

    (Bloomberg) -- US-China talks and the global outlook dominated discussions at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, where Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said his country will keep opening up and working for peace.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed S

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls, China retail slows

    Asian stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region's market capitalization, advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9% on Monday, giving back part of last week's 5.9% surge after lower U.S. inflation encouraged hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off planned rate hikes to rein in surging prices.

  • Turkey detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing

    Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Kurdish militants strongly denied any links to the bombing. Sunday's explosion hit Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to Taksim Square.

  • Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as the heads of the G-20 leading economies and other nations began a two-day meeting on the Indonesian resort island. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and an Indonesian physician confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday morning.

  • 3 student athletes killed on a school bus in a University of Virginia campus shooting have been identified

    The University of Virginia police said the suspect in the deadly shootings — a fellow student — was taken into custody Monday morning.

  • Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

    On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974. Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials.

  • Turkey alleges US complicity in deadly Istanbul bombing, rejects condolence statement

    Turkey’s interior minister accused the U.S. of being complicit in a recent bombing in the city of Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead and dozens of others injured. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu rejected a statement of condolence from the U.S. during a press conference with reporters near the scene of the…

  • Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

    Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last election and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos.

  • ‘Humble-pied’: Mike McCarthy stands by OT gamble, but Cowboys' loss to Packers sends glaring message about postseason viability

    The Cowboys know their inability to stuff the run will preclude any deep playoff run. “If people want to keep doing their own thing, we’re going to deal with this all year and we’re going to never be the team that we’re going to want to be,” said Micah Parsons.

  • Biden says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping 'understand each other'

    In his address in Bali, President Joe Biden spoke about his three-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where they discussed trade in Taiwan and U.S. - China relations.

  • Pelosi suggests McCarthy doesn’t have the votes to be Speaker

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday suggested House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not have enough votes to be elected Speaker if Republicans take the majority in the lower chamber. Republicans appear favored to win a narrow majority in the House, which would make McCarthy the front-runner for Speaker, but Pelosi suggested to co-anchor…

  • EXPLAINER: Qatar's role in diplomacy ahead of 2022 World Cup

    For decades, Doha has flung open its doors to Taliban warlords, Islamist dissidents, African rebel commanders and exiles of every stripe. Three Gulf Arab neighbors, along with Egypt, severed ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of financing terrorism and harboring fugitive dissidents. Qatar denies the charges, but there's no doubt the emirate has pursued contrarian policies.

  • As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"

    To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.” Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language to express his vision for cities that can withstand variable temperatures, drought and heavy rainfall. The challenges for implementing this vision at a time of ambitious economic development in China are multifold.

  • Biden Trade Chief Says Xi Meeting Sends Powerful Signal to World

    (Bloomberg) -- The face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a powerful signal to the rest of the world that both leaders can manage ties, according to US trade chief Katherine Tai.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals F