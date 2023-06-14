Newly-engaged New York man presumed dead after kayak accident at national park

One vacation stop for a newly-engaged couple turned to tragedy last week following an accident at Olympic National Park.

Officials announced the presumed death of 37-year-old Travis Valenti on Tuesday, citing a kayaking mishap on Lake Crescent. According to the statement, the incident occurred the afternoon of June 9 when Valenti and his fiancée, to whom he proposed just two days prior, ventured out into the chilled waters.

Valenti’s kayak began taking on water during the trip, eventually forcing him to abandon the vessel when he could no longer paddle. His fiancée, Marlene, attempted to help but also ultimately ended up in the water after her kayak overturned. While Marlene was able to swim to shore in the cold water -– around 50 degrees Fahrenheit on the surface around this time of year, according to the National Parks Service (NPS) – Valenti was unable to follow suit.

Though staff from the nearby Log Cabin Resort quickly responded by taking boats out onto the lake to search for Valenti, he could not be found near his last known location. Park rangers and the local fire department joined the search shortly after, spending more than two hours investigating the area roughly a quarter mile from the shore and combing the waters again the following morning.

Valenti has yet to be located.

A man tragically died last week in a kayaking accident at Olympic National Park.

The search continues

The couple, originally hailing from Massapequa, NY, were on vacation in Washington at the time of the accident, according to a Facebook post made by Valenti’s cousin.

The pair had just gotten engaged the Wednesday before the Friday accident and were “exciting to begin their lives together.” Valenti’s brother, Austin, told local station News 12 Long Island that Travis succumbed to drowning only after giving his fiancée the “push” that allowed her to return to shore safely, an act that he credits with saving her life.

Family and friends have since set up a GoFundMe to assist in the recovery, saying that the park itself does not have divers able to search the lake’s depths for Valenti’s remains. A separate fundraiser was also set up assist his fiancée with associated expenses.

In the notice about the fatality, the NPS advised that cold waters such as those in Lake Crescent can significantly impact a person’s body, resulting in trouble breathing, moving and swimming. They suggest boaters and swimmers always venture out with a buddy, keep an eye on weather and water conditions before embarking and wear a life vest. NPS offers a general trip planning guide on their website which provides tips on preparation and safety when visiting any national parks.

Olympic National Park and the family did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York man Travis Valenti missing, presumed drowned at national park