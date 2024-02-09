Newly formed FOCA student council taking active role on campus

Feb. 8—As a way to grow leadership and discipleship, First Odessa Christian Academy has formed its first Student Council.

Alexis Chavez, a high school science teacher and council director, said the group started about two weeks ago and it has about 15 members, including the officers. Members are currently middle and high school students, but the intent is to have separate middle and high school councils.

Chavez said First Odessa Christian is adding 11th grade next year.

Colten Newton said the council plans things for the school.

Most of the activities are student related, but they are also philanthropic.

"We also do a Lion's Share every year where we send meals to Sierra Leone, so we're looking to let them get a part in that and start helping direct things like that," Chavez said.

Newton, a 15-year-old sophomore who serves as council president, said it's nice to have some say over what goes on at the school and be a little bit involved.

Chavez said they will have a spring formal in May and field trips. She added that it's kind of like an unofficial prom, but the students will learn to fundraise and plan the event.

"They'll get a say in what we get to do and hopefully help plan, direct and coordinate transportation and kind of see what it takes to make all the magic happen," Chavez added.

The students said they think being involved in the council will help them as they get older.

"It's also a great way to know how to run a home, budgeting," keeping up with times and dates and coordinating things or leadership in the workforce, Chavez said.

Newton and Van Hmun, a sophomore and council vice president, said they both thought of themselves as leaders before the council was formed.

Newton said he and Hmun are the oldest.

Chavez said they meet once a month.

Newton said he wanted to find out what goes on behind the scenes and try to help in any way he could.

Chavez said she is proud of the students for taking the initiative, "that out of everyone that took the form to fill it out, not only did they turn it on time, they have letters of recommendation from teachers; they have the grades to get in; they have the behavior to get in."

To be eligible for Student Council, students have to be passing all their classes and have at least one letter of recommendation from a teacher or administrator. The students and their parents had to sign a behavior contract that they would uphold the student handbook as written.

"They have upheld the contract and they show up on time and they do the work. They're definitely all four leaders,"

There are only 60 students in high school.

"We're just trying to keep it on percentages; just make sure that those that want to be officers have the opportunity, so four to six officers as we grow," Chavez said.

"Everyone is welcome to come to any meeting to be a member. The whole school is welcome to come and give their voice, or they can speak to their peers in class and say this is what we want to do," Chavez said.

Hmun said he would like to mentor younger students.

"I know most of them, so I just want to be able to help them transition into middle school," he added.

Chavez said mentoring wasn't the goal of the council initially. It was more to let the kids have a say in their day-to-day life.

"They get little choice as is, so to let them be a part of the school and take stake. I also think that brings pride among the school that you plan the event, you do the event. But I love the idea of a mentorship program to help with the transition from elementary to middle and middle to high school because a lot happens in a summer. A lot changes," Chavez added.

Having the council help with events should take some of the load off teachers and administrators.

"They get to plan it how they want it and what they enjoy, so it can be as TikTok trendy as they want it. Whereas we're not on the trends like they are. We want them to have pride in their school and enjoyment and things that they do," Chavez said.

She added that it's still biblically based.

"Also, it's a great way to make disciples. The Lord commands us to make disciples of all nations and that means taking them under our wing and teaching them what it means to be a leader and this is how Jesus would lead his school," Chavez said.

Other officers are Caylee Debby, a 13-year-old eighth grader, who is the reporter; and Nancy Crone, a 15-year-old ninth grader who is the secretary.

Elizabeth Debney is the co-director of the Student Council.