Newly formed Kansas task force makes its first major seizure of fentanyl pills in Wichita

Roughly 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, thought to contain the powerful and deadly fentanyl opioid, were seized in Wichita on Monday by a newly formed task force, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

The KBI says it’s the first “major seizure of fentanyl pills” by the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team, made up of KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol officials.

A 27-year-old Wichita man was arrested as part of the investigation around 12:30 p.m. near Central and Oliver, the KBI said in a news release. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the release says, adding that charges for the fentanyl are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

In an email, KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said the agency wasn’t releasing the man’s name because he hasn’t been “officially accused of this crime.” They also are not releasing details about how the seizure came to be. She didn’t respond when asked if the seizure happened in a house, a vehicle or elsewhere.

“This man had them in his possession and was detained near Central and Oliver,” she said.

The suspected fentanyl pills are commonly called “dirty 30s” and “M30s,” the KBI says.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. The Drug Enforcement Agency says it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. In 2021, the DEA launched a campaign to raise awareness about how deadly fentanyl can be. The campaign is called “one pill can kill.”

In October, Wichita Police Department said officers made the department’s largest fentanyl seizure. Based on the weight of the pills, WPD estimated there to be between 500,000 and one million pills.

The KBI says these pills weighed around 11.5 pounds.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach formed the task force as part of a way to curb fentanyl overdose deaths. The task force’s objective is to “identify and disrupt fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks.”

In Sedgwick County, fentanyl-related deaths have skyrocketed in recent years, from around 35 in 2018 to nearly 90 in 2020, which was the most recent data available on a Sedgwick County dashboard.