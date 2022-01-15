Newly formed task force arrest 3 in drug bust

Jan. 14—PORTSMOUTH — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announced an early morning drug raid in the Wheelersburg, Ohio area.

The drug investigation and raid was conducted by the newly formed Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the task force was created to help combat organized and major crime organizations in this region. The members of the task force are Scioto County Sheriff's Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Pike County Sheriff's Office, Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, and New Boston Police Department. Thoroughman also stated he would like to thank Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission for their assistance in the formation of this task force.

The task force was assisted in the early morning raid, located at 260 Egbert Rd., Portsmouth, Ohio by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth P.D. S.W.A.T., and Portsmouth Fire Department tactical medics.

Task force detectives discovered 131 grams of Fentanyl, 77 grams of Meth, 56 grams of Marijuana, two (2) firearms, digital scales, a large amount of Gabapentin, a large quantity of liquid Methadone, $3,159 in cash and seized four (4) vehicles.

Arrested were Rockie Lee Johnson, age 56, of 260 Egbert Rd., Portsmouth. Rockie was charged with two (2) counts of Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Drugs — Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Drugs — Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Trafficking in Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree.

Also, arrested was Beverly Charles, age 65, of 260 Egbert Rd., Portsmouth. Beverly was charged with two (2) counts of Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Drugs — Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Drugs — Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Trafficking in Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the 5th degree, and Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree. Christina Marie Barnes, age 38, of 260 Egbert Rd., Portsmouth. Christina was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, and a warrant on complaint for Theft, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

All arrestees are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

"Congratulations to Sheriff Thoroughman and the new task force for taking poison off our streets", Yost said.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Sheriff Evans, Sheriff Lawless, Chief Brewer and Chief Compton were all very instrumental in making this new task force a reality. I was excited to see the enthusiasm of the other members when we were in the process of forming this task force, so that we can better protect our communities. Criminals and Drug traffickers have no boundaries, by coming together as one we will be able to make our communities and families safer.

Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.