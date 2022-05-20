Newly formed unit investigating Salisbury police chase that ended in fatal crash

A fatal Thursday night crash in Salisbury that occurred during a police chase is under investigation.

A news release shows the investigation is being handled by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General — a unit established by this year's police reform measures to investigate all alleged or potential police-involved deaths of civilians.

At about 10 p.m., an officer from the Salisbury Police Department noticed a car at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and West Salisbury Parkway that did not have its lights on and was swerving, the release states.

UPDATE: No charges against law enforcement in fatal police pursuit crash in Wicomico; investigation report released

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop. The officer then pursued the vehicle because of concern the driver was impaired, according to the attorney general's office.

More: Ocean View shooting: Son says he lost his best friend in mother’s death

More: Cambridge man arrested in Salisbury double shooting that killed one

The driver turned onto Queen Avenue, struck a Wicomico County Sheriff's Office cruiser and kept going. The news release shows the driver struck a second vehicle at the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive, causing the driver to lose control.

The car entered a yard on Duchess Drive, struck a parked car and then hit a tree. The attorney general's office said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Friday morning news releases identified the driver as a man, but did not include the driver's name.

The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the crash with help from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Police-involved fatal crash being investigated by new division