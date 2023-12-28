A Newly Free Gypsy Rose Blanchard Promises to “Speak My Truth” in Upcoming Docuseries



Now out of prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to appear on television for her first major interview in more than five years.

Blanchard will share her side of the apparent Munchausen by proxy case that drove her to plan her mother’s murder in an upcoming docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Each episode of the three-part special will air from January 5 through 7 at 8 p.m. ET on the Lifetime network. In a trailer, Blanchard promises to “share my story and speak my truth.”

“This docuseries chronicles my quest to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed... until now,” Gypsy Rose says in a voiceover.

Blanchard, now 32, was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on parole Thursday after serving 85 percent of her 10-year sentence. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2015 stabbing death of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy Rose conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother after suffering years of what she calls “relentless child abuse” in the new docuseries trailer.

Multiple experts have concluded that Dee Dee likely suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder in which a caretaker makes someone sick or gives the illusion of being ill in order to garner attention. As early as Gypsy Rose’s infancy, Dee Dee led doctors to believe her daughter suffered from a series of fake illnesses such as asthma, leukemia, and muscular dystrophy, consequently subjecting her to unnecessary surgeries and treatments.



The case was previously highlighted in the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and was the basis for the 2019 dramatized limited series The Act on Hulu. Gypsy Rose also sat for a televised interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in November 2017, appeared on 20/20 in January 2018, and participated in Investigation Discovery’s Gypsy Revenge documentary in November 2018.

Gypsy Rose will talk about her incarceration and husband

In a press release, Lifetime said the six-hour project will feature “unprecedented access” to Blanchard, including on the eve of her parole hearing. It will delve into her time in prison and introduce viewers to her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, a Louisiana teacher whom she married in June 2022. “We’re in love,” she told People just prior to her release. “When I’m at home with my family, with my husband’s arms around me and I’m surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy.”

According to Lifetime, Blanchard will discuss “her emotional journey of being forced to remain a child, held prisoner by her own mother, and the unfathomable choice she made in order to survive.”

Each episode is two hours, and Blanchard spoke with filmmakers from prison. The trailer appears to feature both recorded and in-person interviews with her. Executive producer Melissa Moore has documented Blanchard in prison since 2017. “I watched her transform into a woman who holds responsibility for her past and now has the courage to face an unknown new free world for the first time,” Moore said in the release.

Gypsy Rose’s other plans for after her release

Blanchard has previously expressed her desire to write a book about her experiences in order to help other victims of child abuse. Reportedly, she hopes to do the same with her voice.

According to TMZ, sources close to Gypsy Rose said she plans to participate in speaking engagements and advocacy work after her release to raise awareness about Munchausen by proxy. The outlet said she has taken part in group therapy while in prison and will likely enter one-on-one trauma therapy.

Blanchard has said she completed multiple self-improvement courses during her incarceration and wishes to use those skills to help others. “This will be my never-ending life goal,” she said in 2021.



