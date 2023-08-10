Newly-hired instructor crashes car into Colorado driving school; 1 person injured

One person was injured after a driving instructor crashed into the front of a Colorado driving school with several people inside, authorities said Tuesday.

The Lakewood Police Department said the people inside the building were able to avoid getting hit by the car, but one person suffered a minor injury around 9:30 a.m. in Lakewood, Colorado, police said in a post on Twitter.

Police said the driver was cited for a traffic violation and the person injured was not taken to the hospital, Lakewood Police PIO John Romero told USA TODAY.

A photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the car protruding from the front windows of the driving school below a large sign that reads "Learn to Drive", leading hundreds of users to comment on the irony.

Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation. pic.twitter.com/tJcWTWqfmO — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 8, 2023

The owner of the driving school, Steve Rohman, said it was the instructor's second day on the job when the driver crashed into the building, local station Denver 7 reported.

The instructor, who is no longer employed at the driving school, was driving their personal car, Rohman told the publication.

