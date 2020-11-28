Newly Launched Bitcoin Latinum Set to Become World's Largest Insured Digital Asset

Bitcoin Latinum
·5 min read

Newly Launched Bitcoin Latinum Set to Become World's Largest Insured Digital Asset

Newly Launched Bitcoin Latinum Set to Become World&#39;s Largest Insured Digital Asset
Newly Launched Bitcoin Latinum Set to Become World's Largest Insured Digital Asset
Newly Launched Bitcoin Latinum Set to Become World's Largest Insured Digital Asset

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum, the next-generation Bitcoin fork capable of massive transaction volume, digital asset management, cyber security, and capacity is announcing its official pre-sale launch. Bitcoin Latinum will trade under the symbol LTNM with a total supply of 888,888,888 LTNM [verifiable by LTNM].

Bitcoin Latinum is now available for pre-sale on www.bitcoinlatinum.com and will be available on exchanges in 2021.

Marsh & McLennan, one of the world's leading specialty insurance brokers and risk advisers, has been appointed to arrange a comprehensive insurance program for Bitcoin Latinum. The insurance coverage, to be arranged by Marsh Asia, will protect Bitcoin Latinum holders in case of external theft and internal collusion, potentially up to the full value of their holdings. This contemplated insurance coverage will make Bitcoin Latinum the world's largest insured digital asset.

The Bitcoin Latinum tokens are a part of a blockchain ecosystem being adopted by companies in media, gaming, storage, cloud, and telecommunications. Bitcoin Latinum tokens will be interchangeably used on each of these partner/supplier networks by consumers. In addition, Bitcoin Latinum adds security around inflight transactions and enhanced mining node protection based on memory scanning technology. Furthermore, Bitcoin Latinum looks to reduce the cost of a Bitcoin transaction from dollars to pennies for on-chain transactions and even lower rates for lightning-based transactions.

Bitcoin's market cap is nearing $200 billion and makes up approximately 84% of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin recently crossed $18,000 per token, demonstrating a strong bull market. Earlier this year, Gartner stated that blockchain technology will create more than $176 billion worth of business value by 2025, and $3.1 trillion by 2030. There are trillions of dollars in global assets that could potentially be digitized.

Bitcoin Latinum is an enhanced Bitcoin fork. The Bitcoin Latinum algorithm and infrastructure break barriers and speed limits that have prevented some virtual currencies from achieving practical, real-time use. Bitcoin Latinum taps into the new wave of crypto DeFi — decentralized finance – for its role in independent digital transactions. According to Nasdaq, the total DeFi related cryptocurrency market recently passed $14 billion, up from $1 billion in February 2020.

Adopting Bitcoin Latinum is Academy Award winning studio Cross Creek Media. Cross Creek has grossed over $1.7 billion in the worldwide box office. Cross Creek Media, who has long term relationships with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Universal Pictures, most recently expanded its digital assets in film, television, and IP with Monsoon Blockchain & Marsh. Cross Creek has been a co-financier/producer of such films as Oscar winner Black Swan and has been behind hits American Made, Everest, and Hacksaw Ridge. Timmy Thompson, CEO of Cross Creek Media stated, "We are very excited about Bitcoin Latinum and its capabilities as an insured token, as we continue developing award-winning properties. Cross Creek's portfolio of new media technology investments perfectly positions us to take advantage of the digital asset sector in Media and Gaming."

Draper Dragon Fund will be playing a major role with Bitcoin Latinum. Draper Dragon Fund has invested in blockchain companies Telegram, Ledger, Vechain, Ultrain, Aelf and Token Insight. "The partnership with Marsh, Monsoon, and Bitcoin Latinum would further extend our digital asset portfolio," said Richard Wang, Managing Partner of Dragon Digital Fund. Draper Dragon is an extension of the Draper Venture Network (DVN) backed by billionaire Tim Draper who is often regarded as one of the most successful venture capitalists in the world.

Bitcoin Latinum has selected Hong Kong's Hex Trust, the leading digital asset custody platform for the banking sector, to be a digital asset custodian for the new token. Built with banks and financial institutions in mind, Hex Trust offers hardware security modules from IBM, and is connected to the SWIFT payment network. Recently, Hex Trust partnered with Milan-based global leader, SIA, which processes over $14 billion in digital payments and over $16 billion in institutional services transactions each year.

The implementation of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the banking and finance sectors has been steadily increasing in the past two years. JPMorgan Chase ($2.98 Trillion AUM) recently launched a digital currency for large technology clients, and PayPal will now allow its close to 350 million users to purchase and sell major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. The blockchain network Spunta has already been adapted by many of Italy's banks, and it is being reported that a digital version of the Yuan is being tested by the People's Bank of China.

The incorporation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies into US and Asia cross-border deal flow of digital assets has been increasing exponentially. Monsoon Blockchain, Asia's premiere blockchain company, will be adapting Bitcoin Latinum in their extensive ecosystem and pipeline of digital asset deals. Monsoon is focused on becoming the company pioneering the adoption of highly secure decentralized asset management. Earlier this year Monsoon Blockchain formed major partnerships in the blockchain and digital asset space with governments, telecom, media and entertainment, and fintech industries.

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any Bitcoin Latinum offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation, or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum
Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications
Company E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com
Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/
Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA
Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5763c4ba-539c-490a-a3bf-9019fa077875


Latest Stories

  • Biden reportedly considering a retired four-star general to lead US military, would be first Black defense secretary if confirmed

    If confirmed, Ret. US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black defense secretary for the United States.

  • Trump campaign caught sharing fake newspaper cover on election result

    In a now-deleted tweet, Tim Murtaugh attempted to mock the media for projecting Joe Biden as president-elect by sharing a doctored headline declaring ‘President Gore’ in 2000

  • White rice spikes blood sugar levels and 'has almost the same effect as eating pure table sugar,' according to Harvard Medical School

    White rice contains less fiber, protein, and other key nutrients compared to brown rice. As a result, white rice has fewer health benefits.

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues reportedly addressed was Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

  • Ex-CIA boss says Ted Cruz ‘unworthy’ of Texas during Twitter row over Iran killing

    Pair arguing about killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist

  • Germany was super-efficient at containing the coronavirus first wave  – so what's gone wrong?

    As Germany passed the grim milestone of 1million coronavirus infections on Friday, the lustre of its success against the first wave was somewhat faded. In the spring, no major country in Europe was as effective at containing the virus, and Britain and others could only look on in envy. But the second wave has engulfed Germany along with the rest of Europe, and there is no more talk of a “German exception”. Daily new infections peaked at 23,648 last week — fewer than the 33,470 recorded in the UK on Nov 12, and far fewer than France’s bleak Nov 7 record of 86,852. But unlike in other European countries, where advances in treating the virus have resulted in fewer deaths, Germany has experienced a higher daily toll in the second wave. It recorded its highest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began on Wednesday, with 410. The previous record, set on April 16, was 315. Compare that to the UK figures and it is almost as if the roles have been reversed. Britain also recorded its highest toll of the second wave on Wednesday, with 695. But it saw 1,172 deaths in 24 hours on April 20. So has Germany got its response wrong this time, or has the virus just caught up with it? In part, there may simply be more deaths this time because there are more infections, say scientists.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Type O blood linked to lower COVID-19 risk

    A large study adds to evidence that people with type O blood may be at slightly lower risk of COVID-19.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • A bride wore a gold wedding dress with a plunging neckline that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles

    Karen Lima wore a sheer, backless gold Kyha Studios wedding dress that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles. She bought it without trying it on.

  • ‘I’d rather come here than die there': Ethiopians return to Sudan camp they lived in decades ago

    For a brief moment when he saw the tree his father had planted in the Sudanese refugee camp many decades ago, the old man forgot the knives and explosions which had forced him to flee Ethiopia a second time. “My father planted this tree when we lived here before,” said Gebrehiwot Gidey. “It was 10pm when we arrived at the camp, but I could see the tree in the dark. I went up to it and kissed it. I was so happy to see it was still here.” In the Eighties, tens of thousands of people like Mr Gidey fled a ruthless Marxist dictatorship and a vast famine in Ethiopia across the mountains into the scraggy wasteland of Eastern Sudan. Mr Gidey, a 60-year-old man from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, lived for years with his family near the border in Um-Rakoba camp. He built a house for himself there and married his wife under the tree his father planted to provide shade from the harsh desert sun. Eventually, when it was safe, Mr Gidey returned to his home in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. But now the weathered farmer has had to flee to Um-Rakoba once again.

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificates

    The 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.

  • They're baaack: Trump and allies still refuse election loss

    Monday seemed like the end of President Donald Trump's relentless challenges to the election, after the federal government acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden was the “apparent winner” and Trump cleared the way for cooperation on a transition of power. On Thursday, after a Thanksgiving evening conversation from the White House with troops stationed overseas, Trump abruptly pivoted to angrily alleging — still without any evidence — that “massive fraud” was behind his defeat. Speaking to news crews gathered to watch the traditional holiday conversation with the military, Trump denounced officials in battleground states he'd lost as “communists” and “enemies of the state.”

  • Man who threatened to shoot Black family for moving into house jailed for two years

    ‘This defendant terrorised an entire family by threatening to kill African American parents and their four children’

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Trump’s Pennsylvania Appeal Rejected in Scathing Decision by His Own Appointee

    A federal appeals court has shot down the Trump campaign’s attempt to overturn the election result in Pennsylvania—with a judge appointed by the president writing the scathing decision.“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Justice Stephanos Bibas wrote in a 21-page opinion issued Friday.The three-judge panel noted that the campaign’s grievances amounted to “nothing more” than allegations that Pennsylvania restricted poll watchers and let voters fix technical defects in their mail-in ballots.“The Campaign tries to repackage these state-law claims as unconstitutional discrimination. Yet its allegations are vague and conclusory,” the opinion says.“It never alleges that anyone treated the Trump campaign or Trump votes worse than it treated the Biden campaign or Biden votes.”In Thanksgiving Message, Trump Says ‘We’re Like a Third World Country’ Because He Lost Election The decision comes after Pennsylvania already certified that President-elect Joe Biden was the winner but makes clear that Trump does not have a legal leg to stand on in contesting the outcome.The court said it would not issue an injunction to undo the certification because “the Campaign’s claims have no merit.”“The number of ballots it specifically challenges is far smaller than the roughly 81,000-vote margin of victory. And it never claims fraud or that any votes were cast by illegal voters,” the court found.“Plus, tossing out millions of mail-in ballots would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate and upsetting all down-ballot races too. That remedy would be grossly disproportionate to the procedural challenges raised. So we deny the motion for an injunction pending appeal.”In a tweet after the ruling, Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis indicated the team thinks the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the arguments that have now been thoroughly trashed by two lower courts.“The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud,” she tweeted.But the 3rd Circuit judges who rejected the appeal were all appointed by Republicans: Bibas, who was nominated by Trump in 2017, Chief Justice Brooks Smith, who was nominated in 2001 by President Bush; and Judge Michael Chagares, who was nominated by Bush in 2006.The opinion goes point by point through the hodgepodge of claims put forward by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other campaign attorneys, dismantling each one. In closing, the court seemed to find it necessary to spell out some legal basics for the president’s team.“Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide election,” they wrote.“The ballots here are governed by Pennsylvania election law. No federal law requires poll watchers or specifies where they must live or how close they may stand when votes are counted. Nor does federal law govern whether to count ballots with minor state-law defects or let voters cure those defects. “Those are all issues of state law, not ones that we can hear. And earlier lawsuits have rejected those claims. Seeking to turn those state-law claims into federal ones, the Campaign claims discrimination. But its alchemy cannot transmute lead into gold.”Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner, Driving Stake in Trump’s Legal EffortThe decision is the latest in a pile of losses that Trump has racked up in courts across the country since the election. Yet as recently as Friday morning, Trump tweeted that the matter was not yet settled.“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained,” he posted. The tweet, which has no basis in fact, was flagged by Twitter.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to ‘please consider’ pardons for Julian Assange and Edward Snowden

    ‘Whistleblowers must be protected’, says Democrat lawmaker

  • Hundreds of Syrians exit Lebanese town over tensions: UN

    At least 270 Syrian families have left a north Lebanon town, as hostility towards them mounted over a murder allegedly committed by a Syrian national, the UN refugee agency said Friday.