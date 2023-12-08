Newly launched Kentucky Faith Trail the latest addition to religious tourism in the state
Religious tourism in Kentucky makes big money and that brand of tourism just got bigger.
A newly launched Kentucky Faith Trail will take visitors to some of the most important faith-based sites in the state.
The self-guided tour, which includes 11 stops, is meant to pay homage to the role religion plays in Kentucky's identity, according to a news release from meetNKY, Northern Kentucky’s tourism organization, and other partners. It's also meant to promote religious tolerance and understanding.
"The trail is designed to be inclusive, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds to embark on a shared journey of discovery and reflection," the release stated.
Sites on the trail include basilicas, historic locations, and, of course, the Ark Encounter.
The latter is on a site in Williamstown that's larger than Disneyland and depicts what Noah's Ark would have looked like, according to the organization, which also has said the attraction has brought in millions of people since it opened in 2016. About 1,200 people work at the site at its peak summer season.
The Creation Museum in Petersburg, which is part of the same umbrella non-profit Answers in Genesis, is also on the trail.
Here are all the stops within the Kentucky Faith Trail:
Abbey of Gethsemani, 3642 Monks Rd., Trappist: This part of the trail will serve as a space for meditation, exploring nature and shopping for handmade gifts.
Ark Encounter, Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown: This replica of Noah's Arc is one of the state's most iconic attractions. "The Ark Encounter draws visitors from around the nation and the world, providing a modern-day expression of the biblical narrative of courage, faith, and salvation," the release stated.
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, 310 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown: This is the first Proto Cathedral built in the country. People can visit and engage in a "spiritual, physical, and intellectual needs of Kentucky’s pioneers," according to the release.
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave., Covington: Along with its Gothic architecture, the church has the largest homemade stained-glass windows in the world.
Creation Museum, 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd., Petersburg: This is a place to learn about the origins of life with features including exhibits, botanical gardens, a planetarium, and a zoo.
Mother of God Catholic Church, 119 W 6th St., Covington: "The architecture is inspiring. The environment is joyful, compassionate, respectful, reverent, and welcoming," according to the release.
Old Mud Meeting House, Dry Branch Road, Harrodsburg: This church was built on land purchased in the 1800s and is the first Dutch Reformed Church west of the Allegheny Mountains, according to its website.
Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site, 38 Old Mulkey Park Rd., Tompkinsville: Explore the history of how John Mulkey changed religion in South-Central Kentucky after leading Mill Creek Baptist Church toward “New Testament” Christianity.
"Raccoon" John Smith Cabin, 108 Michigan Ave., Monticello: To learn who "Raccoon" John Smith is, people along the trail can visit his first house. Just a hint: He is an important figure of the Restoration Movement.
Red River Meeting House, 3008 Schochoh Rd., Adairville: This is a replica of where the start of the Second Great Awakening was held in the 1800s.
South Union Shaker Village, 896 Shaker Museum Rd., Auburn: Learn about the Shakers through preserved buildings, and get to know their lifestyle and "commitment to simplicity and spiritual devotion," according to the release.
A digital passport will be released for the Kentucky Faith Trail and you can earn prizes for checking into locations on the trail.
You can find more information about the Kentucky Faith Trail at its website, which includes a complete list of attractions, information about each site, and photos.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is the Kentucky Faith trail