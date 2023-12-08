Newly launched Kentucky Faith Trail the latest addition to religious tourism in the state

A view of the 510-foot-long replica of Noah's Ark at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown.

Religious tourism in Kentucky makes big money and that brand of tourism just got bigger.

A newly launched Kentucky Faith Trail will take visitors to some of the most important faith-based sites in the state.

The self-guided tour, which includes 11 stops, is meant to pay homage to the role religion plays in Kentucky's identity, according to a news release from meetNKY, Northern Kentucky’s tourism organization, and other partners. It's also meant to promote religious tolerance and understanding.

"The trail is designed to be inclusive, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds to embark on a shared journey of discovery and reflection," the release stated.

Sites on the trail include basilicas, historic locations, and, of course, the Ark Encounter.

The latter is on a site in Williamstown that's larger than Disneyland and depicts what Noah's Ark would have looked like, according to the organization, which also has said the attraction has brought in millions of people since it opened in 2016. About 1,200 people work at the site at its peak summer season.

The Creation Museum in Petersburg, which is part of the same umbrella non-profit Answers in Genesis, is also on the trail.

Here are all the stops within the Kentucky Faith Trail:

A digital passport will be released for the Kentucky Faith Trail and you can earn prizes for checking into locations on the trail.

You can find more information about the Kentucky Faith Trail at its website, which includes a complete list of attractions, information about each site, and photos.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is the Kentucky Faith trail