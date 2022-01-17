Newly merged insurance firms to locate in one space near Central and Webb

Joey Krsnich laughs that he somewhat accidentally started a new insurance agency in 2015, but its growth has been no accident.

In August, he and Wally Jensen merged their ICT Health Insurance and Jensen Insurance Group to form ICT Insurance Group, and now the two are combining their offices into one new space at 9435 E. Central, near Central and Webb.

That happens to be the 6,600-square-foot space where CIG, another insurance group, used to be.

“It’s just tough to beat that area,” Krsnich said. “It’ll be a lot better for all of us to be under one roof.”

The Wichita native graduated from the University of Kansas in 2009 and moved to Dallas, where he spent six years selling health insurance to individuals.

“I was literally driving to ranches and farms, oh, 50,000, 60,000 miles a year.”

He said it was a great learning experience, but then he married in 2015, moved back to Wichita “and sort of started over.”

Krsnich said he “didn’t see what I thought was an obvious insurance agency that specialized in health only.”

So he worked for himself and started getting more and more clients “and truthfully couldn’t really handle it all.”

Then he hired an employee.

“Then we needed another and another.”

Suddenly, he had about 15 employees and another 15 contract workers.

“I didn’t really have an intention of starting an agency when I moved back here,” Krsnich said.

He not only started one, then Jensen approached him about merging with his home and auto agency.

“I was really hesitant at first,” Krsnich said. “I was not very excited about giving up any equity in the company and control, which I think is kind of human nature.”

They kept talking about it, and he said he decided that “it made a lot of sense.”

Krsnich is still the majority owner, and his focus still will be health insurance.

However, he said, “All of our clients need home and auto.”

When everyone is under one roof, Krsnich said, “There will be lot more clients we can help.”

After some remodeling, the two divisions will move to the new space next month.

Bradley Tidemann of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the new space.

Krsnich said the new office will be ideal for ICT Insurance Group’s future.

“We have plenty of space to grow.”