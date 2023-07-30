Newly obtained report says MANCI inmate found dead 'appeared to have been assaulted'

A Mansfield Correctional Institution inmate who was found dead in his cell June 2 "appeared to have been assaulted, with blood coming from his head, (blood) that was on the mattress and a swollen face," according to incident reports from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

ODRC spokeswoman JoEllen Smith provided the incident reports Thursday to the News Journal in response to a public records request regarding the death of James Johnson, 51, originally of Columbus.

Johnson had been incarcerated in the Ohio prison system since Oct. 2, 2020, according to the ODRC website. He was expected to be considered for parole on Oct. 19, 2023.

Earlier in July, Smith said she could "confirm that there was a death at Mansfield Correctional Institution on June 2, 2023. The incident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol."

The News Journal made a public records request of the Ohio Highway Patrol public affairs office and on July 21 received the incident report and investigative notes saying that Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell at MANCI.

Cellmate says Johnson 'smoked something'

The patrol's heavily redacted report, dated 6:40 p.m. June 2, noted that Johnson's cellmate, whose name was not released, was being held in a holding cell after Johnson's death and the cell in question was being held as a crime scene. The entire housing unit at MANCI, housing unit 1C, was locked down, according to the report.

The cellmate sitting on the top bunk closest to the cell door told corrections staff he did not know what was wrong with Johnson, adding, "I do not know what's wrong, he smoked something and a couple of us put him back into the bunk," according to staff members' statements.

Staff members who responded to Johnson's cell attempted to move Johnson and found his arm felt stiff and as if rigor mortis had set on his body, the report said.

Upon finding Johnson unresponsive at 6:15 p.m., staff members started lifesaving measures including CPR, and hooked Johnson up to a portable EKG machine and ran the test. A nurse administered a dose of naloxone as a precautionary measure, the report said. Johnson was pronounced dead at the prison when EMS arrived.

Story continues

Unknown if anyone has been charged

Several inmates did not belong in that pod and were found to be out of place after corrections officers went cell to cell to see if there were more inmates in the cell than were supposed to be. Names of inmates found, along with Johnson's cellmate's name, were redacted on the ODRC reports.

All inmates who were found out of place were strip searched and no contraband was found, the report said. They were all secured in day rooms. A corrections officer stated in his report an inmate (name redacted) was hiding underneath the bed in an attempt not to be found. He was secured and handcuffed and escorted back to his cell.

At 6:53 p.m. the ambulance transporting Johnson's body left the state property for OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital but hospital staff did not accept Johnson's body since he was already deceased, the reports said. Johnson's body was taken to the Richland County Morgue at the coroner's office, and MANCI staff, who followed the ambulance, were given a body receipt and returned back to the institution, the report said.

The News Journal has since requested the unredacted incident reports from the patrol when they become available. It is unknown if anyone has been charged in Johnson's death.

Johnson had been serving time for aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree; felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and weapons under disability related to a crime committed in Franklin County, according to ODRC. The website lists Johnson's status as "RELEASED - death."

The coroner's office is awaiting autopsy results from Montgomery County Medical Center.

