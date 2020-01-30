Newly patented long range thermometer will allow for Autonomous medical grade temperature monitoring in humans or animals.

ThermoWand® technology can help decrease the spread of communicable fever causing illnesses from the Flu to Ebola and even Coronavirus.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the Ebola outbreak of '14, then Prof. Tim Johnson and son David co-founded Infrared Medical Technologies, LLC (IMT) to develop ThermoWand®, a long range medical grade thermometer. Now Dr. Johnson has also been awarded Patent #10502629 B2 for Temperature Measurement by Infrared Analysis.

ThermoWand® features a 36-inch medical grade temperature detection range—six times greater than any existing medical grade non-contact thermometer. Other thermometers can take readings from further than 3 feet but, those readings are far from medical grade. ThermoWand's® medical grade accuracy can detect fever from 3 feet.

ThermoWand's® range can be coupled with existing target acquisition, facial recognition and AI to create Autonomous ThermoWand®, a 24/7 human or animal, non-invasive, temperature monitor. Then tracking temperatures of people or animals walking through funnel points or doorways can be accomplished. Whether that be a hospital, airport, school, arena, privately held business, ranch, farm or kennel. This early detection aspect lends itself to early preventive measures. Now when fever is detected in humans or animals the identified target can be isolated from the healthy. The net result is lower transmission rates.

Dr. Johnson developed ThermoWand® technology after retiring from Wentworth Institute of Tech to pursue his doctorate at Pace University graduating in 05/19. He used his handheld Proof of Concept prototype to conduct multiple IRB's on humans and animals from 36 inches.

IMT has self-funded and raised over $200K with family/friends for their pre-product/revenue venture. IMT seeks to develop it's Patended industry leading ThermoWand® technology via the traditional manufacturing route with multiple fundraising rounds or Licensing with existing infrared thermometer manufacturers. Visit www.infraredmedicaltechnology.com

"Widespread use of ThermoWand® technology will have a positive impact in the ongoing containment battle against all communicable fever causing illness." Dr. Todd Patten practicing MD and SBIR Grant Consultant.

For more information on this topic or if you'd like to invest or license, please call David Johnson (516) 297-8613 or email info@imt.solutions. All inquiries will be considered.

Contact: David Johnson, Co-founder

Phone: (516) 297-8613

Email: david.johnson@imt.solutions

