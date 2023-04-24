Newly proposed California bill could give inmates serving life sentences avenue toward parole

A newly proposed California Senate bill has sparked another debate on the state's ever-changing criminal justice system.

Senate Bill 94 would allow a person sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole for a conviction with one or more special circumstances to petition for recall and resentencing.

“SB 94 would save the state hundreds of millions of dollars each year by giving older inmates the right to judicial review,” said Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), who authored the bill. “The recidivism rate for this inmate population is zero. That shows us that people age out of crime, and many have done the work to rehabilitate after decades behind bars. This inmate population deserves a path to parole.”

The bill is intended to create a process for the judicial review of cases that have not been looked at in decades, Cortese added.

A person could petition for judicial review if they meet the following requirements:

The offense occurred before June 5, 1990

They have served a minimum of 20 years

They have been convicted of a special circumstance

If a person is qualified and a judge decides the inmate is not a public threat, the court can modify the inmate's sentence.

Will elderly released prisoners commit more crime?

Research has shown that there is little risk for elderly people to re-offend when released from jail, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Additionally, the recidivism rate is meager for people who were sentenced to life without parole and were granted a commutation.

Roughly 820 people would be eligible for sentencing review under the proposed bill, according to an analysis of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data. Nearly 99% of those people are over 50, and over 90% have served over 30 years.

Ryan Marshall also known as Ben Shalom was sentenced to death in Tulare County for a murder he committed in 1985 with two men, who were not sentenced to death in separate trials. Shalom was 18 when he committed the crime.

Phillip Cherney, retired criminal defense attorney and law professor, testified as an expert witness for Shalom in 2007, regarding the trial counsel’s failure to present significant factors in mitigation.

Shalom was resentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2014. He would be eligible for resentencing under SB 94, according to Tulare County District Attorney's Office officials.

“I’m sure there are many death row/(life without the possibility of parole) inmates who are deserving of reconsideration after 20 years,” Cherney said. "In my view, everyone is capable of change, repentance, even salvation, and 'life' should always allow for the possibility of parole."

The bill has been endorsed by several organizations, including the Felony Murder Elimination Project, California Coalition for Women Prisoners, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

However, many law enforcement and criminal justice officials have opposed the bill.

Tulare and Visalia police chiefs say they oppose the bill, and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has also spoken out against SB 94.

“The bill ignores the rights of victims and their families," Visalia Chief Jason Salazar said.

Tulare police Chief Fred Ynclan agrees.

"SB 94 is well-intended, but it isn't fair to victim families," he said. "This isn't fair to the community at all."

District Attorney Tim Ward, who serves as the California District Attorneys Association board president, has publicly spoken about the lack of "truth in sentencing" in the state.

"Let's call (SB 94) for what it is; it is another social experiment to blame the crime on something other than the defendant," Ward said. "This is an unapologetic sham designed to release the worst of the worst murders in our state."

Are wrongful convictions really a problem?

Ward argues that California has the most astringent appellate system in the nation, designed to catch wrongful convictions. State district attorneys also have the authority to recall cases with enough evidence to prove a defendant didn't receive a fair trial. This authority extends to life without the possibility of parole cases.

California defendants can also use several laws to reduce their sentences, including Proposition 57, Proposition 47, Senate Bill 567, and Assembly Bill 124.

"What (SB 94) ignores is the concept of equal justice," Ward said. "The supporters and authors of this bill did not write a fair and equitable relief process. Everything in it is geared to benefit the defendant."

A section of the bill outlines requirements for the court when considering a sentence. The court must give "great weight" to the defendant's mitigating factors, which include being a victim of domestic violence, childhood trauma, or being under 26 at the time of the offense.

"They don't mention the victim at all," Ward said. "I thought our scales were equal. I thought everyone got a fair shake when they come into court."

Ward is also concerned with how the bill is written.

The bill states that a person could be eligible for resentencing if the offense occurred before June 5, 1990, and the individual has served at least 20 years in custody. Ward foresees that if the bill is passed as currently written, it could give future life without the possibility of parole inmates an avenue toward release.

"Hopefully, the members of the houses will see this for what it truly is, an absolute, flat-out lie," Ward said.

If the bill were to pass, it could mean the potential release of roughly a half-dozen convicted Tulare County murders.

Christopher Tobin and Richard Letner ‐ Convicted and sentenced to death for the 1988 home invasion robbery, attempted rape, beating, and stabbing of a 59-year-old victim.

Jose Luperso Casares ‐ Convicted and sentenced to death for the death of a 28-year-old victim who was shot in the head during a "drug rip-off."

Steven Allen Brown ‐ Convicted and sentenced to death for a 1988 home invasion rape, sodomy, and drowning of an 11-year-old girl after breaking into her home.

Michael Allen Hamilton ‐ Sentenced to death in 1982 for the killing of his wife. Hamilton appealed and was later resentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Ryan Michael Marshall - Sentenced to death in 1986 for the execution-style murder of a 58-year-old woman during a home invasion. He was later resentenced to life without the possibility of parole on appeal.

Tulare County inmates sentenced to life without the possibility of parole:

Joseph DeAngelo - Murdered 13 people in the 1970s and 1980s, including Claude Snelling of Visalia. DeAngelo is known as the Golden State Killer and is serving multiple life without the possibility of parole sentences.

Steven Walter Gomez - Convicted of murder with the special circumstance for the 1985 Visalia murder and sexual assault of a woman. His conviction was the result of a cold case DNA hit. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The bill has been referred to the Committee of Appropriations, and a Senate hearing is scheduled for Monday.

