Newly-published Pandora Papers expose secret financial dealings of global politicians and the ultra rich

A massive document leak is revealing the secret financial dealings of some of the world's richest people and most powerful leaders. According to The Washington Post, the so-called Pandora Papers detail the "opaque financial universe where global elite shield riches from taxes, probes and accountability." The Post's investigative reporter Debbie Cenziper joins CBSN host Elise Preston with more on what she and her colleagues discovered while examining the documents.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, D.C.-based network of reporters and media organizations, said the files are linked reuters.com/world/key-findings-leaked-pandora-papers-offshore-wealth-2021-10-04 to about 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories.

  • 'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions

    More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic, have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a far-reaching new investigation by the ICIJ media consortium.

  • Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes Oakland

    A magnitude 3.5 earthquake centered near the city's zoo shook Oakland on Saturday.

  • U.S. envoy presses Sudan to move toward civilian rule

    The United States warned Sudan this week that failure to make progress on a transition to civilian rule could put at risk political and economic support from Washington, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman visited Sudan from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, one week after an attempted coup raised tensions between the civilian and military groups that share power in the country. Sudanese authorities have said that the coup plotters loyal to ousted President Omar al-Bashir were trying to derail the revolution that removed Bashir from power in 2019 and ushered in a transition to democracy.

  • Philippine leader Duterte announces retirement from politics

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday announced he was retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in elections next year, when his term ends, paving the way for his politician daughter to make a possible bid for the top post. Speaking before reporters, Duterte said many Filipinos have expressed their opposition to his vice-presidential bid in surveys and public forums. “I will follow what you wish, and today I announce my retirement from politics."

  • Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets

    Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries. It's being dubbed the “Pandora Papers" because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

  • Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others

    It wasn’t 7 a.m. yet and already the line outside the police station’s gates was long, with men bringing their complaints and demands for justice to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers. “Before, everyone was stealing our money,” said Hajj Ahmad Khan, who was among those in line at the Kabul District 8 police station on a recent day. Many Afghans fear the harsh ways of the Taliban, their hard-line ideology or their severe restrictions of women's freedoms.

  • South Dakota rivals offshore tax havens "in financial secrecy," Pandora Papers probe alleges

    Over a dozen U.S. states have become "leaders" in "peddling financial secrecy," according to a global investigation of leaked documents, known as the "Pandora Papers," published this weekend.Why it matters: "South Dakota, Nevada and other states have adopted financial secrecy laws that rival those of offshore jurisdictions," per the papers, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington, D.C., and shared with major news outlets.Stay on top of the lates

  • RHOP : Tension Between Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton Continues to Heat Up During Couples' Trip

    Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac ended with stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton throwing food at each other during an explosive fight

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.

  • Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 29 years of marriage

    The former First Couple is still going strong! Former President Barack Obama, 60, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, […] The post Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 29 years of marriage appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Photos show the Canary Island volcano in the Atlantic, which is becoming 'much more aggressive,' say scientists

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on La Palma, exploded on September 19. More than 600 homes have been destroyed, and 6000 people evacuated.

  • Pandora Papers: Your guide to nine years of finance leaks

    What have been the major financial disclosures and what action has been taken?

  • Coastal erosion in San Clemente threatens railroad tracks, pricey homes

    The forces at work along this beach and the rest of the California coast cannot, in the long run, be stopped by a stack of boulders.

  • Top U.S. Official Apologizes In Haiti For Migrant Treatment: 'It Was Wrong'

    A Biden administration national security advisor made the remarks during a two-day trip after images of Haitian migrants went viral.

  • Steve Bannon Calls For 'Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' State As GOP Takes Oval Office

    Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator for Not Supporting Programs That Would Help His State

    "The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso

  • ‘He grabs me and freakin’ kisses me’: WyCo GOP vice chair accuses JoCo GOP chair

    Later that evening, she burst into tears. “I can’t believe he stuck his f---ing tongue down my throat.” | Editorial

  • Leader of House Progressives Says She Won’t Vote for Reconciliation Bill if It Includes Hyde Amendment

    Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), chair of the progressive caucus, said Sunday that she will not support Democrats’ massive social-spending package if it includes the Hyde Amendment, a stipulation that prohibits taxpayer money from funding abortions.

  • Trump demands revocation of 2018 Pulitzer Prize, cites Russian collusion misreporting

    Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer Prize Board to rescind the 2018 National Reporting awards granted to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the Russian collusion story, claiming the stories were based on "false reporting" and a "complete lack of evidence."