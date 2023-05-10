Newly released body cam footage shows police fatally shooting Hyde Park woman

A Hyde Park police officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a mother of three last year after failing to wrestle a knife from her and as her partner screamed in agony, newly released video shows.

Jamie Feith, followed by a Taser-wielding Hyde Park police Officer Bryan Sweeney, moments before she is fatally shot by Hyde Park police Officer Joshua Kemlage after they responded to her home on a domestic violence call on April 29, 2022. This is a screen grab from body-worn camera video of state Trooper Christopher Miller that was released by the New York State Attorney General's Office. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the AG's Office of Special Investigation.

The state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation on Tuesday released the video of the April 29, 2022, killing of Jamie Feith as its probe of the police shooting continues.

Feith, 34, lived with her partner and their three young boys on North Cross Street in the Dutchess County town. Shortly before 3:30 pm that Friday afternoon, Hyde Park police Officers Joshua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney responded to the house on a report of physical domestic violence, joined by state Trooper Christopher Miller.

They initially de-escalated the dispute between Feith and her partner, who was not identified.

What does the video show?

The 42-second video, taken by Miller's body-worn camera, begins with Kemlage leading Feith away from a bedroom, with one of her children — his face redacted — standing in the background.

Hyde Park police Officer Joshua Kemlage with Jamie Feith a moment before police realize she had a knife during their response to a domestic violence call at her home April 29, 2022. Kemlage shot her to death moments later. This is a screen grab from body-worn camera video of state Trooper Christopher Miller that was released by the New York State Attorney General's Office. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the AG's Office of Special Investigation.

But it quickly becomes apparent that she is armed, opening a knife in front of her that she grabbed from her pocket.

One of the officers screams "knife" nine times, and "911, send an additional, we've got one at gunpoint," as Kemlage wrestles Feith to the living room floor and tries to get the weapon from her.

Hyde Park police Officer Joshua Kemlage wrestles Jamie Feith to the ground and tries to get a knife away from her during a domestic violence call at her home April 29, 2022. Moments later, after she managed to get up and move to the kitchen still with the knife, Kemlage fatally shot her. This is a screen grab from body-worn camera video of state Trooper Christopher Miller that was released by the New York State Attorney General's Office. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the AG's Office of Special Investigation.

Feith manages to get up, and as an officer demands that she put the knife down, Sweeney uses a stun guns to try to subdue her. That doesn't work, and as Feith proceeds through the kitchen, still with the knife, one of the other officers says "shoot her" and Kemlage fires two shots, knocking Feith to the floor.

The partner, being held back just feet away, yells, "Don't (expletive) shoot her" twice as Kemlage fires a third shot and then a fourth.

Hyde Park police Officer Joshua Kemlage firing his gun at Jamie Feith during a domestic violence call at her home April 29, 2022. This is a screen grab from body-worn camera video of state Trooper Christopher Miller that was released by the New York State Attorney General's Office. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the AG's Office of Special Investigation.

"No, No, No. No. What the (expletive)," the partner yells as Sweeney straddles Feith to pull the knife from her. "Get off of her. Get off of her."

The video ends just after he yells at Kemlage not to kill him as well.

Feith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Attorney General's Office investigates all officer-involved killings in New York state. Hyde Park police Chief Robert Benson has not commented on the shooting, citing the state probe. He did not return phone messages or an email on Tuesday.

The partner declined to be interviewed and efforts to reach Feith's mother and other relatives were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Response from town supervisor

Hyde Park officers began using body-worn cameras only last month. They will soon have a mental health officer accompany police on domestic violence and emotionally disturbed calls, town Supervisor Al Torreggiani said Tuesday.

Torreggiani said he had not yet seen the video but expects that the investigation would end with Feith's death being considered a "clean shoot" because she had wielded a knife at the officers.

"It's tragic no matter what, and the officers have to come to grips with it," he said. "It's not an easy thing to pull that trigger and take a life."

Kemlage, a police officer for 13 years, joined the Hyde Park Police Department in January 2020 after working as a City of Newburgh police officer. He had also previously worked for the village of Wappingers Falls and the town of Newburgh, according to state records.

