Newly released body camera footage shows fatal June 19 LMPD shooting

Kentucky State Police have released body camera footage of a June 19 incident in which an undercover Louisville Metro Police Department officer fatally shoots a man in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood after an apparent carjacking attempt.

Video footage released Thursday morning shows the 21-year-old white male, who appears to be wearing a black balaclava, walking in front of the unmarked car before approaching the driver's-side door. In the video, the door opens, and the man can be seen pointing a handgun at the LMPD officer, who was identified on Thursday as Matt Hayden, a 10-year veteran of the force.

"Police!" yells Hayden as the door opens. He then fires several shots at the man, who falls to the ground.

KSP, which is conducting the investigation into the shooting, identified the man who approached the officer's vehicle as Mark Jaggers Jr.

In a statement released alongside the body camera footage, KSP Capt. Paul Blanton said Jaggers opened the driver's-side door before Hayden fired.

Jagger appears to be alert initially, telling Hayden "I wasn't going to rob you" after the officer radios in that he just experienced an attempted robbery.

Despite initially communicating with Hayden, Jagger soon appears unresponsive.

Speaking to the media after the shooting on June 19, LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said a man tried to carjack LMPD Fugitive Unit "officers" who were in the area on an unrelated investigation. She said officers "immediately" rendered aid after the shooting.

In the video released on Thursday, it was not clear if there was anybody else in the car with Hayden at the time of the shooting. Immediately after Jaggers was shot, a woman approaches him yelling about the shooting. In the video, Hayden can be heard calling for backup, saying, "I've got people showing up" about the woman.

Other officers can be seen beginning to arrive in the alley, located near Griffiths Avenue and North 22nd Street, by car about a minute after the shooting.

Body camera footage also shows it took several minutes before officers began rendering aid to Jaggers.

LMPD spokespersons did not return calls seeking comment on Thursday.

In 2020, then-Mayor Greg Fischer said KSP would investigate shootings involving LMPD officers in a move aimed at building public trust following the police killing of Breonna Taylor earlier that year.

While KSP is handling the investigation of the Jaggers shooting, LMPD has at times continued to lead investigations on shootings involving its own officers.

In his statement on Thursday, Blanton of the KSP said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and that timelines for investigations vary "based on the complexity of the case."

