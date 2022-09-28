Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021.

Police officers were initially called the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.

ALSO READ: Police: Teen shoots CMPD officer investigating car break-in

The first officer at the scene started chasing the 14-year-old suspect when he ran away. Officer Elliot Whitley then arrived and caught up to the teen, when the suspect turned and fired a shot, hitting Whitley, authorities said.

CMPD has not identified the teenager at this point.

In the body camera video, Whitley can be seen running after the teen through an apartment complex. The teen then pulls out a gun and shoots the officer.

The suspect can be seen running away as the officer shoots at him. The teen was not hurt.

>> In the interest of transparency, the body camera video can be viewed in the video at the top of the page. Viewer discretion is advised.

ALSO READ: New body camera video show moment Lincoln Co. deputy punches man during arrest

CMPD said another officer arrested the 14-year-old and found a gun on him. He was charged with robbery and attempted murder of a police officer.

According to police, Whitley, a 10-year CMPD officer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: CMPD officer shot by 14-year-old also accused of breaking into car in east Charlotte)