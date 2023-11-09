Newly Released Footage Shows Hamas Militants Abducting Civilians in Israel

Newly released footage shows Hamas militants attacking and restraining Israeli civilians just outside Kissufim kibbutz as attacks unfolded across the region on October 7.

This first-person footage, released by South First Responders on November 8, shows a group of armed militants on motorbikes, targeting civilian vehicles along Route 242 in Kissufim, adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

According to local news reports at least eight people killed on October 7 were in the 300-person Kissufim kibbutz.

International media reported that several border towns, including Kissufim, remained closed to the public and were considered active military zones. Credit: South First Responders via Storyful