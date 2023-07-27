Newly released video appears to show Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill slapping a marina employee

Security footage released Wednesday evening appears to show the moment when Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill smacked a marina worker on the back of the head on Father’s Day.

In the exclusive footage, divulged by Andy Slater, an AM radio talk show host at Fox Sports 640 South Florida, the wide receiver is purportedly seen slapping the worker at Haulover Marina, 10800 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, on the night of June 18. After the altercation, a third man is seen taking Hill away from the worker.

In another part of the video, a confrontation ensues between several men and women following the initial altercation.

Hill won’t face criminal charges for the Father’s Day incident, but the NFL is continuing to investigate the matter.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) arrives for a press conference after practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

See the video for yourself