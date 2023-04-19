Newly released video shows arrest of man accused of shooting at truck on Florida’s Turnpike

Troopers said a driver shot at another vehicle on Florida’s Turnpike that had a 5-year-old inside.

Zion Waller was arrested Sunday and is now faces several charges including attempted murder and reckless driving.

Troopers released new video Wednesday of the traffic stop that led to his arrest.

Prior to the traffic stop, troopers said they were told the driver of a white sedan was cutting in and out of lanes and hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Minutes after Waller was placed in handcuffs, a truck pulled up stating Waller shot at him.

“He shot at my truck,” the man said.

In the video, the man then showed trooper a mark where he said a bullet hit the truck, which had another adult and a 5-year-old inside.

From the back of the trooper’s car, Waller gave his side of the story.

“You got to check his car. He’s got a gun in there he was waving it at me. If I’m going down for that firearm he has to go down to,” Waller said.

The trooper pointed out that the other man had a bullet in his truck.

“I’m saying it’s self-defense,” Waller said. “He waved a gun at me. It’s road rage. That’s normal.”

Troopers said they found a loaded rifle and handgun in Waller’s car, but did not find a gun in the victim’s car.

