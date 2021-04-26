Newly released video shows California cop throwing woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious

A video from an unidentified source shows a California police officer throwing a woman to the ground. (Twitter)

A newly released video shows a police officer in northern California throwing a woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious, yet another example of an aggressive police response.

A domestic call to the authorities in October 2020 ended with an officer from the Fairfield Police Department violently grabbing the woman, a video first published last week shows.

Months have now passed, but the family is still fighting legal disputes. The video shows Diana Santos’s legs fly up in the corner of the frame. She can then be seen lying unconscious on the ground.

“It was unbelievable and it kind of shattered our belief system here,” the woman’s husband, Edward Chavez, told KRON in a report published over the weekend.

He said: “We asked for help and what we got was my wife injured and my kids taken to jail.”

The family called for help from the authorities because of a domestic incident involving Ms Santos’s daughter and her boyfriend, which the family says led to the incident seen in the video.

“The help came and we thought things would be okay and the next thing you know my wife is on the floor, we thought dead,” Mr Chavez said.

John Ambrosio, Ms Santos’s lawyer, told the outlet that she’s being charged with two misdemeanours - resisting arrest and obstruction.

Mr Ambrosio said that the law firm found the video on social media but that they don’t know who was behind the camera.

🚨FAIRFIELD PD🚨

THE LADY YOU SEE THE POLICE SLAM TO THE GROUND CALLED THE COPS FOR HELP BECAUSE HER DAUGHTER AND HER DAUGHTERS BOYFRIEND WERE FIGHTING. HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO CAL THE POLICE FOR HELP IF THEY COME WITH VIOLENT ATTITUDES. FAIRFIELD PD MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

“I’ve requested body camera video of the officers, however that video came to light which illustrates a lot more than I can or a police report can,” he said.

The lawyer added that they had their first hearing last week. He’s going to meet with the district attorney sometime this week, hoping that the case will be dismissed.

Ms Santos also has a civil suit in the works with another lawyer, with whom she has filed a complaint against the Fairfield Police Department.

According to KRON, she’s feeling OK but doesn’t remember the incident, explaining that she recalls the police arriving and then waking up as she was receiving medical care.

“That level of violence and brutality, I can’t see how that could be justified,” Mr Ambrosio said.

The Independent has reached out to the Fairfield Police Department for comment.

