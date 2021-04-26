Newly released video shows California cop throwing woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A video from an unidentified source shows a California police officer throwing a woman to the ground. (Twitter)
A video from an unidentified source shows a California police officer throwing a woman to the ground. (Twitter)

A newly released video shows a police officer in northern California throwing a woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious, yet another example of an aggressive police response.

A domestic call to the authorities in October 2020 ended with an officer from the Fairfield Police Department violently grabbing the woman, a video first published last week shows.

Months have now passed, but the family is still fighting legal disputes. The video shows Diana Santos’s legs fly up in the corner of the frame. She can then be seen lying unconscious on the ground.

“It was unbelievable and it kind of shattered our belief system here,” the woman’s husband, Edward Chavez, told KRON in a report published over the weekend.

He said: “We asked for help and what we got was my wife injured and my kids taken to jail.”

The family called for help from the authorities because of a domestic incident involving Ms Santos’s daughter and her boyfriend, which the family says led to the incident seen in the video.

“The help came and we thought things would be okay and the next thing you know my wife is on the floor, we thought dead,” Mr Chavez said.

John Ambrosio, Ms Santos’s lawyer, told the outlet that she’s being charged with two misdemeanours - resisting arrest and obstruction.

Mr Ambrosio said that the law firm found the video on social media but that they don’t know who was behind the camera.

“I’ve requested body camera video of the officers, however that video came to light which illustrates a lot more than I can or a police report can,” he said.

The lawyer added that they had their first hearing last week. He’s going to meet with the district attorney sometime this week, hoping that the case will be dismissed.

Ms Santos also has a civil suit in the works with another lawyer, with whom she has filed a complaint against the Fairfield Police Department.

According to KRON, she’s feeling OK but doesn’t remember the incident, explaining that she recalls the police arriving and then waking up as she was receiving medical care.

“That level of violence and brutality, I can’t see how that could be justified,” Mr Ambrosio said.

The Independent has reached out to the Fairfield Police Department for comment.

Read More

Nicola Sturgeon discusses implications of a border between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK

24-year-old reporter killed by stray bullet that came through apartment window

‘Today we came to honour the Prince of Brooklyn Center’: Al Sharpton leads impassioned funeral service for Daunte Wright

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic U.S. Representative Tim Ryan launches run for Senate

    Veteran U.S. Representative Tim Ryan on Monday said he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Ohio Republican Rob Portman, as he and his fellow Democrats battle to hang onto their slim majorities in Congress in the 2022 elections. Since being elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, Ryan, 48, has cast himself as a voice for working-class voters, many of whom have fallen on hard times in his northeast Ohio congressional district that at one time was an epicenter of U.S. industrial might. "Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind," Ryan said.

  • A man is accused of murder in Midvale. A Utah man accused in sex assault is back in Idaho

    The Midvale man is being held in jail on a $1 million bail amount.

  • Cop seen punching teen and throwing him to the ground

    After the 17-year-old yelled at the cop for punching him in the head, the officer responded, "Don't make me hurt you more."

  • False alarm: No space junk threat after all to SpaceX crew

    SpaceX's four astronauts had barely settled into orbit last Friday when they were ordered back into their spacesuits because of a potential collision with orbiting junk. It turns out there was no object and no threat, the U.S. Space Command acknowledged Monday. Lt. Col. Erin Dick, a spokeswoman for Space Command, said it was believed at the time that an object was going to come close to the newly launched SpaceX capsule carrying a crew to the International Space Station.

  • Buterin, Srinivasan Donate to COVID Relief Fund for India ‘Shaken’ by Second Wave

    Buterin donated more than $600,000 in crypto while Srinivasan donated $50,000 and pledged up to $100,000 more.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

    His comments come after several people were fatally shot by police in April.

  • Unsealed Soviet archives reveal cover-ups at Chernobyl plant before disaster

    The Soviet Union knew the Chernobyl nuclear plant was dangerous and covered up emergencies there before the 1986 disaster, the Ukrainian authorities said as they released documents to mark the 35th anniversary of the accident on Monday. After a botched safety test in the fourth reactor of the plant, located in what was then Soviet Ukraine, clouds of radioactive material from Chernobyl spread across much of Europe in what remains the world's worst nuclear disaster. The archives show there was a radiation release at the plant in 1982 that was covered up using what a KGB report at the time called measures "to prevent panic and provocative rumours", Ukraine's security service (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Val Demings: Officer who killed Ma’Khia Bryant ‘responded as trained’

    Former chief Demings said she’s hopeful the Senate will “meet this moment” and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida said in an interview with Face the Nation that Columbus Police officer Nicholas Reardon “responded as trained” in fatally shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court takes up case to overturn US gun law as Trump Jr pushes fake burger claims

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Another dead whale was just found in San Francisco Bay — the fifth in under a month

    “To see them dead like this is really heartbreaking.”

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Florida family accused of selling thousands of bottles of fake Covid ‘miracle cure’

    Father and sons allegedly sold ‘tens of thousands’ of bottles of a bleach solution through a ‘non-religious’ church

  • Explainer: What do Apple's new iPhone privacy changes mean for consumers and businesses?

    Apple Inc on Monday will begin rolling out an update of its iOS operating system with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users. For Apple's more than 1 billion iPhone users, the change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps seeking their permission to collect data that Apple believes could be used to track their browsing habits across third-party apps and websites. For businesses, the rules could bring seismic changes to the nearly $100 billion mobile advertising market if most iPhone users decline to allow data collection, though the exact impact remains a question, according to industry experts.

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’