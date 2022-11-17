Newly released video shows Capitol rioters raiding Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A video recorded by a man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol shows rioters inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the insurrection.

The video, shown to jurors at the trial of Riley Williams, was shot by Kevin Lyons, another Jan. 6 defendant who faces six charges in connection with the Capitol attack in 2021 and is set to go to trial in February. It was released to the media following a request by NBC News.

In the video, rioters can be heard chanting, “Naaaancy, Naaaancy, Naaaancy" as they enter the speaker's suite, where staffers were huddled in a conference room, barricading themselves from the mob.

Williams — a devotee of Nick Fuentes and a far-right, white nationalist movement she is affiliated with called the “Groypers” — has been charged with aiding and abetting the theft of a laptop that Pelosi, D-Calif., used for Zoom meetings. Jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon.

The laptop was already gone by the time Lyons entered the conference room, the video shows. Lyons then enters an adjourning room where a mirror had been smashed.

The video features Elijah Schaffer, a former employee of Glenn Beck's conservative media outlet The Blaze, who posted on social media during the riot that he was inside Pelosi's office and "with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed" the Capitol.

About 900 defendants have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, and more than 440 have pleaded guilty to various charges.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com