With newly renovated Sheppard-Myers dam filled, Hanover lifts mandatory water restrictions

After months of dry conditions, several heavy rainstorms have allowed Hanover Borough to lift mandatory water use restrictions, the borough said in a news release.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the borough announced the lifting of mandatory restrictions, downgrading to voluntary water restrictions, according to the release. The mandatory water conservation had been in place since November.

A full Sheppard-Myers Reservoir is seen after being refilled by heavy rains following completion of a major overhaul, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in West Manheim Township.

The change came thanks to several recent rainfalls that had filled the newly renovated Sheppard-Myers reservoir back to full capacity. The reservoir had been emptied to complete renovations to the dam, putting an additional strain on water use during several months of dry conditions, the borough said in a previous release.

"Your collective efforts since November have played a crucial role in reducing overall water usage, both by domestic and commercial users, especially in the month of January," the release said.

According to a news release by one of the contractors involved in the renovations, the project cost $10.84 million to complete and allowed the continued use of the reservoir after it was under threat of decommissioning by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The 46.5-acre reservoir, which had been built in 1932, supplies about 20% of the area's water, with a capacity of 217,400,000 gallons.

A full Sheppard-Myers Reservoir is seen after being refilled by heavy rains following completion of a major overhaul, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in West Manheim Township.

The project was approved in 2017 and finished around May of 2023. Prior to the project, the reservoir had not had a significant upgrade since it was built in the '30s.

Renovations to the dam included a new concrete labyrinth spillway, designed to meet federal standards for a "maximum flood event,' as well as rehabilitation of the downstream face of the dam.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: With newly renovated dam filled, Hanover PA ends water restrictions