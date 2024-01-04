Newly renovated Wheeler refuge Visitors Center attracting hundreds per day

Jan. 4—The deafening sound of thousands of sandhill cranes could be heard Wednesday as they flocked around Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and the newly renovated Visitors Center, which has hosted hundreds of people per day since it opened a few weeks ago.

"We did a soft opening of the Visitors Center on Dec. 20 and we probably had close to 300 visitors on that first day," said Park Ranger David Young. "Last week, it was anywhere between 300 and 600 visitors every day."

The Visitors Center was part of a federally funded $5.4 million project that also included renovations to the observation building, a new wildlife photography blind, a new outdoor classroom, a new 5.5-mile trail, new boardwalks on the Flint Creek Nature Trail and a laundry facility for RV volunteers. Young said the Visitors Center renovation and the exhibits inside cost approximately $2.6 million.

When visitors enter and sign in at the front desk, they will see a wildlife exhibit with a mounted whooping crane and sandhill crane standing at the front.

"That's my favorite bird," 11-year-old Maya Welch said of the sandhill crane Wednesday.

Young said the cranes were stuffed by a Morgan County taxidermist and were recycled from a previous exhibit at the Visitors Center.

To the right of the crane exhibits are a mountain lion and deer with a forest background and to the left of the cranes is the fish exhibit, featuring catfish and bass. Toward the back of the exhibits are an otter and a baby alligator in a swamp environment.

Volunteers at the refuge said the Visitors Center is now completely accessible to handicapped visitors, with wheelchair ramps going through the front and side doors.

Welch was visiting the refuge for the first time with her sister, cousin and grandparents, Claude and Wanda Fortner.

"I used to come here and fish in the Tennessee River that is a part of the refuge," said Claude Fortner, an Athens resident. "When it gets warmer, I want to take my grandkids up here and fish as well."

The observation center, equipped with new floors and windows, has SeeCoast spotting telescopes situated on both the first and second floor. Welch, a self-described outdoors enthusiast, said the view from the telescopes on the second floor was breathtaking.

"On the second floor it was so amazing because you could zoom in and I actually took photos through the telescope with my phone and got several photos of ducks and cranes," Welch said.

Wanda Fortner said she likes the walking trails at the refuge and how close animals were to the trail, giving her the chance to take plenty of pictures.

Mitch Forte, 68, said the refuge is his favorite attraction in Alabama. He makes the trip two to three times a year from his native Louisiana. He was at the refuge Wednesday doing some birdwatching.

"I've been to a lot of other refuges around the country, and for observation purposes, the Wheeler refuge ranks pretty far up there," Forte said. "I've been birdwatching since the 1970s and have been coming here since 2018."

Forte said he has a sense of nostalgia when he sees some birds at the refuge, such as a small flycatcher, because he grew up watching them in south Louisiana.

"There were no wildlife refuges in south Louisiana when I was growing up, but now, they are starting to expand there," Forte said. "But none of them have the trails and observation building that Wheeler has."

Virginia resident Robert Smith was in town this week visiting family and decided to visit the refuge. He said he was impressed by the new exhibits in the Visitors Center.

"It's nice to get a visual representation of all the different species right there in front of you," Smith said.

Smith said he took up birdwatching about 10 years ago and was pleased to see species at the refuge which are also native to Virginia, including the white-throated sparrow, the blue jay, the cardinal and the chipping sparrow.

As of Tuesday, Young said, there were more than 14,000 sandhill cranes and 17 whooping cranes at the refuge.

