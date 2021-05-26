Newly-resurfaced video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she opposed removing statues of Hitler and Satan so she could teach people 'what they did'

Mia Jankowicz
·2 min read
mtg vaccine holocaust comparison
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • 2020 video shows Greene telling a city council meeting she wouldn't remove statues of Hitler or Satan.

  • She said statues should remain to preserve history's lessons, even if she disagreed with them.

  • It comes soon after she made a comparison between vaccine protocols and Nazis' treatment of Jews.

A newly-resurfaced video shows GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she would defend statues of Hitler or "Satan himself" on the grounds of preserving history and its lessons.

Greene made the comments at a meeting of Dalton City Council, Georgia, last June days after she finished first in her GOP primary and was poised to win the race.

The city was debating the fate of a statue of the Confederate general Joseph Johnston following racial-justice protests and the murder of George Floyd, as WRCBTV reported at the time.

"Whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, maybe a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say, 'take it down,'" she told the committee.

"It's so that I could tell my children and teach others about who these people are, what they did and what they may be about."

She said that she wanted to be able to tell her children about "lessons in our country, whether they're good, bad, embarrassing."

The statue of Johnston was eventually relocated, WRCBTV reported.

A Zoom screenshot showing Marjorie Taylor Green, viewed from behind, addressing the Dalton City Council meeting June 15 2020.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (center right) addressing a Dalton City Council meeting on June 15, 2020. City of Dalton Georgia/YouTube

Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman first reported on the resurfaced video on Tuesday.

Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the resurfaced video.

The renewed attention came after Greene compared COVID-19 protocols to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi Germany, prompting condemnation from figures from GOP House leaders to the Auschwitz Museum.

Greene had been commenting on a Tennessee grocery store that is allowing employees to go without a mask if they wear a badge with a logo indicating they had been vaccinated. She tweeted in response: "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star."

She later doubled down on the observation, saying she only meant discrimination against Jews "in the early Nazi years" and not during the Holocaust.

Greene has frequently caused outrage since she was elected to Congress last year. In February, she was stripped of her committee assignments after it emerged that she had publicly endorsed political violence in the past.

    The fate of Apple’s lucrative App Store was placed in the hands of a California federal judge Monday, following closing arguments from lawyers for the tech giant and its opponent, “Fortnite” developer Epic Games, in their widely watched antitrust trial. Epic is asking for an injunction requiring Apple to change its business model, so app developers can get their apps onto iPhones using third-party app stores, cutting out Apple’s 30% fee. Apple says such a change would jeopardize mobile device security, with CEO Tim Cook testifying last week that such a move was “an experiment I wouldn’t want to run.”