Newly revealed photos of Ghislaine Maxwell giving Jeffrey Epstein a foot rub and cozying up to him around the globe showcase their close relationship

US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

More than a dozen photos were entered into evidence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial on Tuesday.

The images show Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein, including a series of photos in which she's giving Epstein a foot rub.

Maxwell is on trial for sex-trafficking charges. She has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

A series of photos showing Ghislaine Maxwell giving Jeffrey Epstein a massage on a jet were entered into evidence during Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial on Tuesday.

It's unclear when the photos were taken. An FBI agent testified that they were seized during a raid of Epstein's Manhattan residence in 2019.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have sought to paint Maxwell and Epstein as the heads of a "pyramid scheme of abuse."

Accusers who have spoken at the trial so far described Maxwell recruiting them as minors to give Epstein sexualized massages, with Maxwell at times participating in orgies with the girls.

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of sex-trafficking minors and participating in their sexual abuse. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all wrongdoing.

Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial on similar charges in 2019.

Maxwell's defense team has suggested that Maxwell is being framed for Epstein's crimes, since prosecutors were never able to bring Epstein to justice.

In an interview with Insider in October, before the trial started, one of Maxwell's brothers tried to downplay how close his sister was to Epstein.

"The idea that she would be some kind of a Madame — it really is grotesque," Ian Maxwell told Insider's Jacob Shamsian. "Jeffrey Epstein, it seems to me, led an immensely compartmentalized life."

Ian Maxwell said his sister only had an intimate relationship with Epstein for a few years before their partnership transitioned to a professional one.

Maxwell's defense attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, struck the same note in opening statements, saying that Maxwell was being blamed for Epstein's crimes.

Her defense attorneys have often asked witnesses about other women in Jeffrey Epstein's life, suggesting Maxwell wasn't a central figure.

On Wednesday, one of Epstein's pilots, David Rodgers, testified in the trial. He said Maxwell was Epstein's "No. 2."

A document found on a hard drive in Epstein's Manhattan townhouse was read aloud in court on Tuesday morning, detailing a more romantic side of Epstein and Maxwell's relationship.

"Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together as a couple for the last 11 years," the note said. "They are, contrary to what many people think, rarely apart."

An FBI analyst testified that the document was created by someone with the username "GMax" in October 2002.

The document goes on to say that "Jeffrey and Ghislaine compliment [sic] each other really well" and "on top of being great partners they are also the best of friends."

The photos were found on carefully categorized CDs in a closet in Epstein's townhouse.

