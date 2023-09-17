Newly set Russian military commissariats on occupied territories seize civilian equipment

Heavy daily losses in men and equipment in Ukraine have forced Russia to set up so called “military commissariats” in the occupied territories to confiscate civilian equipment for the Russian army’s use, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, a state civil defense organization, reported on Sep 17.

The Russian military-industrial complex is unable to produce and repair equipment quickly enough at its storage bases, the center said. Civilian equipment from Ukrainian enterprises is thus being seized and transferred swiftly to Russian military units reducing unnecessary strain in Russia itself.

The "commissariats" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts have already begun to inventory and confiscate buses and trucks from coal mining enterprises, the center added.

The Russian invaders also lack mechanics to repair damaged or outdated military equipment, the center reported earlier.

Russia's total losses in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 have amounted to 272,320 military personnel, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff reported on Sept. 17.

