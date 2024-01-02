Newly single Cardi B steps out in Miami for New Year’s Eve, rocking a black catsuit

Livin’ la vida single!

Cardi B put on an electrifying poolside performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve, the music star’s first major event since announcing her split with Offset.

Speaking of her estranged husband, the “Clout” rapper was also doing his own set at the same property, over at LIV nightclub a few yards away.

Cardi showed Offset just what he was missing, rocking the house in a black one-piece, catsuit-style ensemble.

The singer (real name Belcalis Almánzar) was reportedly in a festive mood, yelling for someone bring her a shot of Hennessy. The 31 year old also joked about new starts in 2024, without mentioning her ex by name. Perhaps that’s because their daughter Kulture, 5, was stageside watching mom at work. Their toddler son Wave, 2, was not spotted.

Seems like their breakup may be amicable; Cardi was later pictured watching the Migos hip-hopper on the LIV stage with a smile on her face.

Perhaps a reconciliation is in the offing?

“They’re tumultuous. They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen,” an insider told People of the pair, adding, “[But] they’ve had really good times together.”